Bangladesh Announce World Cup Squad After Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL Snub
Bangladesh have announced a 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup, which is to be jointly held in India and Sri Lanka.
Published : January 4, 2026 at 3:13 PM IST
Hyderabad: After Bangladesh cricketer Mustafizur Rahman's snub from the IPL 2026, the Bangladesh Cricket Board has announced a 15-member squad for the ICC T20 World Cup to be jointly organised by India and Sri Lanka from February 7.
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has appointed experienced batter and fielder Litton Das as captain for the upcoming marquee tournament. Bangladesh have been placed in Group C, in which they will play their first match against two-time trophy winners West Indies at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on February 7.
Teams’ preference for experience
Apart from captain Liton Das, the batting responsibility will rely on Tanzid Hasan and Pervez Hussain. The bowling department will boast experienced pacers in the form of Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed, while the spin department will comprise Mehdi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed and Rishad Hussain. Bangladesh have participated in every T20 World Cup since 2007, but have never made it to the semi-finals.
A positive fact for Bangladesh is that they will play all three matches in Kolkata. That will help them get used to the playing conditions at the venue.
Bangladesh T20 World Cup group fixtures
v West Indies: February 7, Kolkata
v Italy: February 9, Kolkata
v England: February 14, Kolkata
v Nepal: February 17, Mumbai
Bangladesh squad for T20 World Cup
Litton Das (C), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shaif Uddin, Shoriful Islam