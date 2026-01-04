ETV Bharat / sports

Bangladesh Announce World Cup Squad After Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL Snub

Hyderabad: After Bangladesh cricketer Mustafizur Rahman's snub from the IPL 2026, the Bangladesh Cricket Board has announced a 15-member squad for the ICC T20 World Cup to be jointly organised by India and Sri Lanka from February 7.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has appointed experienced batter and fielder Litton Das as captain for the upcoming marquee tournament. Bangladesh have been placed in Group C, in which they will play their first match against two-time trophy winners West Indies at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on February 7.

Teams’ preference for experience

Apart from captain Liton Das, the batting responsibility will rely on Tanzid Hasan and Pervez Hussain. The bowling department will boast experienced pacers in the form of Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed, while the spin department will comprise Mehdi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed and Rishad Hussain. Bangladesh have participated in every T20 World Cup since 2007, but have never made it to the semi-finals.

A positive fact for Bangladesh is that they will play all three matches in Kolkata. That will help them get used to the playing conditions at the venue.