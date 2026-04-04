ETV Bharat / sports

Bangkok Para Archery: Balangir's Payal Defeats Sheetal To Clinch Gold

Balangir: Paraathlete archer Payal Nag clinched gold at the World Archery Para Series in Bangkok, where India finished on top with an overwhelming seven gold medals. She produced a stunning upset to defeat her world No 1 decorated teammate, Sheetal Devi.

This was her second win over Sheetal in little over a year, having defeated her at the Para Nationals in Jaipur in January 2025. Hailing from Yamuna Bahal village under Muribahal block in Odisha's Balangir, the 18-year-old won 139-136 in the compound women's final, capping a memorable campaign as India signed off with 16 medals, including five silver and four bronze.

Competing in only her second international event after making her debut at the Dubai 2025 Asian Youth Para Games, Nag showed remarkable composure under pressure to get the better of her more decorated compatriot. She started strongly with a perfect 10, taking the opening end 27-25, before Sheetal fought back to level the contest. Locked at 54-all after the second end, Nag raised her game in the third, shooting two 9s and a 10 to move ahead 82-80, and then sealed the contest with a clinical final end that included two 10s.