Bangkok Para Archery: Balangir's Payal Defeats Sheetal To Clinch Gold
Daughter of a migrant labourer, she had lost all four limbs after coming into contact with a live wire in 2015, writes Seikh Mohammad Wahid.
Published : April 4, 2026 at 8:00 PM IST
Balangir: Paraathlete archer Payal Nag clinched gold at the World Archery Para Series in Bangkok, where India finished on top with an overwhelming seven gold medals. She produced a stunning upset to defeat her world No 1 decorated teammate, Sheetal Devi.
This was her second win over Sheetal in little over a year, having defeated her at the Para Nationals in Jaipur in January 2025. Hailing from Yamuna Bahal village under Muribahal block in Odisha's Balangir, the 18-year-old won 139-136 in the compound women's final, capping a memorable campaign as India signed off with 16 medals, including five silver and four bronze.
Competing in only her second international event after making her debut at the Dubai 2025 Asian Youth Para Games, Nag showed remarkable composure under pressure to get the better of her more decorated compatriot. She started strongly with a perfect 10, taking the opening end 27-25, before Sheetal fought back to level the contest. Locked at 54-all after the second end, Nag raised her game in the third, shooting two 9s and a 10 to move ahead 82-80, and then sealed the contest with a clinical final end that included two 10s.
The daughter of a migrant labourer, Nag, had lost all four limbs after coming into contact with a live wire at a brick kiln in 2015. She was subsequently abandoned by her father, and her mother took care of him. However, she was in distress following the death of her mother and was rescued by the district administration, which also made arrangements for her accommodation at the Parvati Giri Ashram in Balangir.
While she continued with her study, her sketching skills started drawing the attention of the district administration, which arranged for Guru Dilip Singh Deo to teach her painting. She even surprised the current chief secretary, Anu Garg, by drawing a perfect picture of her while she was the water resources secretary.
Later, she was sent by the state government to Jammu for archery training. She was trained alongside Sheetal at the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Sports Complex in Katra during 2023-24 before the latter shifted base to Sonepat. Now she aims to win a gold medal in the Paralympics under the coaching of Kuldeep Vedwan.
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