BAN vs WI 2nd Test: Towhid Hridoy Breaks Mushfiqur Rahim’s Record With A Knock Of 242 Not Out
Towhid Hridoy scripted history in Bangladesh Test cricket with a knock of unbeaten 242 runs.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 5:25 PM IST
Sylhet (Bangladesh): The final Test of the two-Test series between Bangladesh and the West Indies is being played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. On the third day of the match, when the hosts were in a difficult situation, Tauheed Hridoy not only steadied the innings but also played a historic innings of 242 not out, giving the team a 30-run lead over the West Indies.
In reply to West Indies' first innings total of 356, Bangladesh were reeling at 51/3. Then Towhid Hridoy, batting at number four, came in and held on until the end, scoring 242 runs off 359 balls and remaining unbeaten. With no other batsman left to play alongside him, Bangladesh were all out for 386, giving them a 30-run lead. Towhid hit 22 fours and 11 sixes in his innings.
A celebration worth remembering! Tawhid Hridoy celebrates his magnificent double century of 200 runs against West Indies. A special milestone and an unforgettable moment for Bangladesh cricket! https://t.co/cGOIvMjia2— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) November 7, 2026
Towhid breaks Mushfiqur Rahim's record
With this historic innings, Towhid Hridoy etched his name in the record books. He now holds the record for the highest score for Bangladesh in Test cricket. He broke former captain Mushfiqur Rahim's previous record of 219 not out, which was set in the Mirpur Test against Zimbabwe in 2018. He also became only the fourth Bangladeshi cricketer to score a double century in Test cricket.
Bangladesh batters to score double centuries
Towhid Hridoy 242* vs West Indies (2026)
Mushfiqur Rahim 219* vs Zimbabwe (2018)
Shakib Al Hasan 217 vs New Zealand (2017)
Tamim Iqbal 206 vs Pakistan (2015)
Meet Towhid Hridoy..!!! - The highest runs scorer in Test Cricket for Bangladesh - 242* 👏 https://t.co/jj6yXlMqVy— Kashif (@KashifNdmCric) November 7, 2026
Maiden century converted into a double hundred
Towhid became the first Bangladesh batter to convert his maiden hundred into a double century. Apart from him, no other batter managed to score even 50 runs.
West Indies lead series 1-0
West Indies won the opening Test of the two-match series in Dhaka by eight wickets. Jomel Warrican was awarded Player of the Match for taking nine wickets across two innings. John Campbell (54), Tagenarine Chanderpaul (56) and Brandon King (81 Not Out) shone with the bat for the Caribbean side. The ongoing second Test is a do-or-die game for Bangladesh, while West Indies are aiming for a clean sweep.