ETV Bharat / sports

BAN vs WI 2nd Test: Towhid Hridoy Breaks Mushfiqur Rahim’s Record With A Knock Of 242 Not Out

File Photo: Towhid Hridoy ( AP )

Sylhet (Bangladesh): The final Test of the two-Test series between Bangladesh and the West Indies is being played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. On the third day of the match, when the hosts were in a difficult situation, Tauheed Hridoy not only steadied the innings but also played a historic innings of 242 not out, giving the team a 30-run lead over the West Indies.

In reply to West Indies' first innings total of 356, Bangladesh were reeling at 51/3. Then Towhid Hridoy, batting at number four, came in and held on until the end, scoring 242 runs off 359 balls and remaining unbeaten. With no other batsman left to play alongside him, Bangladesh were all out for 386, giving them a 30-run lead. Towhid hit 22 fours and 11 sixes in his innings.

Towhid breaks Mushfiqur Rahim's record With this historic innings, Towhid Hridoy etched his name in the record books. He now holds the record for the highest score for Bangladesh in Test cricket. He broke former captain Mushfiqur Rahim's previous record of 219 not out, which was set in the Mirpur Test against Zimbabwe in 2018. He also became only the fourth Bangladeshi cricketer to score a double century in Test cricket. Bangladesh batters to score double centuries Towhid Hridoy 242* vs West Indies (2026) Mushfiqur Rahim 219* vs Zimbabwe (2018)