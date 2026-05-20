ETV Bharat / sports

BAN vs PAK: Bangladesh Complete Their First-Ever Test Clean Sweep Against Pakistan At Home

Hyderabad: The Pakistan cricket team suffered another humiliating defeat as Bangladesh defeated them by 78 runs in the second Test on Wednesday, May 20. The hosts won the two-match Test series 2-0. Pakistan had lost the first Test in Dhaka by 104 runs.

This is Bangladesh's first clean sweep in a Test series against Pakistan at home, and second overall, having previously won 2–0 in Pakistan in 2024.

Chasing a target of 437 runs in the second Test in Sylhet, Pakistan managed to score only 358 runs, resulting in a 78-run defeat on the fifth day. Mohammad Rizwan scored 94 for Pakistan, while captain Shan Masood and Salman Ali Agha each scored 71 runs, Babar Azam made 47, and Sajid Khan made 28 runs. For Bangladesh, Taijul Islam took 6 wickets, Nahid Rana took 2 wickets, while Shariful Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz took 1 wicket each.