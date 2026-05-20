BAN vs PAK: Bangladesh Complete Their First-Ever Test Clean Sweep Against Pakistan At Home
Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by 78 runs in the second Test to win the two-match series 2-0.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 2:24 PM IST|
Updated : May 20, 2026 at 2:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Pakistan cricket team suffered another humiliating defeat as Bangladesh defeated them by 78 runs in the second Test on Wednesday, May 20. The hosts won the two-match Test series 2-0. Pakistan had lost the first Test in Dhaka by 104 runs.
This is Bangladesh's first clean sweep in a Test series against Pakistan at home, and second overall, having previously won 2–0 in Pakistan in 2024.
Chasing a target of 437 runs in the second Test in Sylhet, Pakistan managed to score only 358 runs, resulting in a 78-run defeat on the fifth day. Mohammad Rizwan scored 94 for Pakistan, while captain Shan Masood and Salman Ali Agha each scored 71 runs, Babar Azam made 47, and Sajid Khan made 28 runs. For Bangladesh, Taijul Islam took 6 wickets, Nahid Rana took 2 wickets, while Shariful Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz took 1 wicket each.
A brilliant final day performance sees Bangladesh come out on top and complete a 2-0 series sweep against Pakistan 💪— ICC (@ICC) May 20, 2026
#WTC27 📝: https://t.co/sOHU6hTWiK pic.twitter.com/pJAtDZUj8j
Bangladesh scored 278 runs in the first innings, thanks to a brilliant 126-run knock from wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das. In response, Pakistan managed only 232 runs, thanks to Babar Azam's 68. Bangladesh fast bowlers Nahid Rana and Taijul Islam took three wickets each to give Bangladesh a crucial 46-run lead in the first innings.
🚨 BANGLADESH MOVES TO NUMBER 5 IN WTC POINTS TABLE 🚨 pic.twitter.com/R5C4sZafFz— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 20, 2026
Bangladesh completely eliminated Pakistan from the match by scoring a mammoth 390 in the third innings. Veteran Mushfiqur Rahim anchored the innings with a brilliant 137 off 233 balls, while Liton Das continued his good form with 69, setting Pakistan a mammoth target of 437, which they were unable to chase.
Bangladesh whitewash pakistan 2-0 in test series— IK (@IFootcric68275) May 20, 2026
Another day another humiliation for beggars pakistan 🤣#Testcricket #WTC #BANvsPAKpic.twitter.com/BBdJ3o0vJB
Bangladesh's Liton Das was named 'Player of the Match', while Mushfiqur Rahim was given the 'Player of the Series' award.
With this win, Bangladesh moved up to fifth place in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings with a point percentage of 58.33, surpassing India, who have now slipped to sixth. Pakistan, meanwhile, remained in eighth place after their defeat.