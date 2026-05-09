ETV Bharat / sports

Rohit Sharma Appointed As Pakistan Captain? Pak vs Bangladesh Test Infographic Leaves Fans Confused

Hyderabad: A major broadcasting blunder during the 1st Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh has gone viral. The graphic from the broadcaster showed Indian players featuring in the lineup of the Pakistan Cricket team. The graphics triggered widespread reaction on social media.

The incident reportedly took place during the live coverage when the broadcaster displayed visuals associated with the Indian players by mistake. The Test career of Pakistan players was written on the top line of the graphic, but it featured Indian players in the list. The error from the ongoing Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh caught the attention of the viewers as screenshots were circulated on social media.

Fans were left confused as the Indian team featured in a match that didn’t involve the Men in Blue. Many called it a production failure, while some joked about the mix-up. The graphic triggered a meme fest on social media.