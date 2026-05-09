Rohit Sharma Appointed As Pakistan Captain? Pak vs Bangladesh Test Infographic Leaves Fans Confused
A major broadcast blunder occurred during the Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, where Indian players featured in the Pakistan XI.
Published : May 9, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST
Hyderabad: A major broadcasting blunder during the 1st Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh has gone viral. The graphic from the broadcaster showed Indian players featuring in the lineup of the Pakistan Cricket team. The graphics triggered widespread reaction on social media.
The incident reportedly took place during the live coverage when the broadcaster displayed visuals associated with the Indian players by mistake. The Test career of Pakistan players was written on the top line of the graphic, but it featured Indian players in the list. The error from the ongoing Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh caught the attention of the viewers as screenshots were circulated on social media.
Graphics shown of Indian team as Pakistan team. pic.twitter.com/XolfGWoOGe— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 9, 2026
Fans were left confused as the Indian team featured in a match that didn’t involve the Men in Blue. Many called it a production failure, while some joked about the mix-up. The graphic triggered a meme fest on social media.
The broadcaster is yet to issue any official statement on the whole incident, but the error has soon become the talk of the town on social media. Also, many of the users reacted, saying Pakistan is always obsessed with India.
During Pakistan vs Bangladesh, it happened that Pakistan squad graphics showed the name of Indian batsmen.🤯 pic.twitter.com/8oKiOYrqYU— cricFusion Aashi (@cricket_x_Ashi) May 9, 2026
"Pakistan never leaves an opportunity to embarrass itself", an 'X' user named 'vidhisharmx' wrote on her social media handle.
Pakistan never leaves an opportunity to embarrass itself— Vidhi (@vidhisharmx) May 9, 2026
Their broadcasters showed the Indian Cricket team as Pakistan’s team😂 pic.twitter.com/n0HqHuZPjz
Bangladesh have posted 413 runs while batting first against Pakistan in the opening Test of the bilateral series. Najmul Hossain Shanto played a knock of 101 runs, and Mominul Haque also chipped in with 91 runs. Mohammad Abbas picked a five-wicket haul for Pakistan while Shaheen Afridi scalped three wickets.
🚨BROADCAST BLUNDER😂— AtifOnCricket 🏏 (@cricatif) May 9, 2026
In a hilarious on-air mistake during the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test coverage, the production team accidentally displayed India's Test players instead of Pakistan's playing XI.🤦♂️🇮🇳
Even the graphics team couldn't stop thinking about Team India!😭😂… pic.twitter.com/2CVU4EJ8kN
Pakistan have responded with 106/1 by the time of writing as their openers, Azan Awais and Imam-ul-Haq, formed a partnership of 106 runs for the opening wicket.