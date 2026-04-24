ETV Bharat / sports

BAN vs NZ: Shanto’s Century Coupled With Mustafizur’s Five-Wicket-Haul Seal ODI Series For Bangladesh

Hyderabad: Bangladesh won the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, beating the visitors by 55 runs in the third ODI played in Chattogram. Najmul Hossain Shanto amassed a hundred, and Litton Das scored a fifty to impress with the bat. Left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman picked a five-for and shone with the ball to power the hosts to a triumph.

Chasing a target of 266, New Zealand lost wickets at regular intervals with only two batters scoring half-centuries. Nick Kelly played a knock of 59 runs from 80 deliveries, while Dean Foxcroft played a resilient knock of 75 runs from 72 deliveries at the end of the innings. However, a lack of support from the other end failed his attempt to take the team over the finish line, and they were bundled out on 210 with five overs to go.

Mustafizur Rahman was the pick of the bowlers with five wickets, while Nahid Rana and Mehidy Hasan Miraz picked two wickets each.

Earlier in the match, Bangladesh were put in to bat first after New Zealand won the toss. They were reduced to 32/3 in quick time, but the pair of Shanto and Das stepped up in the decisive match to form a 160-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Shanto played a knock of 105 runs from 119 deliveries while the wicketkeeper-batter amassed 76 runs from 91 deliveries during his stay at the crease.