BAN vs AUS: Two Key Players Ruled Out As Australia Announces Squad For ODIs Against Bangladesh
Australia will tour Bangladesh for three One-Day Internationals and three T20 Internationals.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 12:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: Australia are set to tour Bangladesh after losing the ODI series against Pakistan by 2-1. The team will play three T20Is and three One-dayers on their tour. The team will be up against Bangladesh without the presence of their key players, as some of them are out due to injury and also issues regarding their availability.
Australia’s tour of Bangladesh will commence on June 9.
Three key players not in the ODI squad
Three of the key players have been excluded from the squad announced by Australia. Regular skipper Mitchell Marsh is still recovering from an injury, and so Josh Inglis will continue leading the team. Travis Head has been ruled out of the series due to personal leave. Tanveer Sangha also has been ruled-out due to a hamstring injury he sustained during the second ODI against Pakistan.
JUST IN: A trio of Vics has been added to the Aussie ODI squad for Bangladesh, with a couple of World Cup winners still missing #BANvAUS Full story: https://t.co/3ZDOWao0d6 pic.twitter.com/lfuDGL6PgC— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 8, 2026
Head will miss the ODI as well as the T20I series. Off-spinner Todd Murphy has been included in the team to replace Sangha.
Australia strengthens their pace squad
Australia have added Xavier Bartlett and Ben Dwarshuis to their pace unit for the series. Riley Meredith might also get a chance in the T20I squad as he might get a place in the playing XI.
Australia squad for Bangladesh ODIs
Josh Inglis (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Adam Zampa.
Australia squad for Bangladesh T20Is
Josh Inglis (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Adam Zampa
BAN vs AUS full schedule
First ODI: June 9, Dhaka
Second ODI: June 11, Dhaka
Third ODI: June 14, Dhaka
First T20I: June 17, Chattogram
Second T20I: June 19, Chattogram
Third T20I: June 21, Chattogram