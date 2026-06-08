ETV Bharat / sports

BAN vs AUS: Two Key Players Ruled Out As Australia Announces Squad For ODIs Against Bangladesh

Hyderabad: Australia are set to tour Bangladesh after losing the ODI series against Pakistan by 2-1. The team will play three T20Is and three One-dayers on their tour. The team will be up against Bangladesh without the presence of their key players, as some of them are out due to injury and also issues regarding their availability.

Australia’s tour of Bangladesh will commence on June 9.

Three key players not in the ODI squad

Three of the key players have been excluded from the squad announced by Australia. Regular skipper Mitchell Marsh is still recovering from an injury, and so Josh Inglis will continue leading the team. Travis Head has been ruled out of the series due to personal leave. Tanveer Sangha also has been ruled-out due to a hamstring injury he sustained during the second ODI against Pakistan.

Head will miss the ODI as well as the T20I series. Off-spinner Todd Murphy has been included in the team to replace Sangha.

Australia strengthens their pace squad

Australia have added Xavier Bartlett and Ben Dwarshuis to their pace unit for the series. Riley Meredith might also get a chance in the T20I squad as he might get a place in the playing XI.

Australia squad for Bangladesh ODIs