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BAN vs AUS: Two Key Players Ruled Out As Australia Announces Squad For ODIs Against Bangladesh

Australia will tour Bangladesh for three One-Day Internationals and three T20 Internationals.

australlia squad for bangladesh series
Australia squad for bangladesh series (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : June 8, 2026 at 12:49 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Australia are set to tour Bangladesh after losing the ODI series against Pakistan by 2-1. The team will play three T20Is and three One-dayers on their tour. The team will be up against Bangladesh without the presence of their key players, as some of them are out due to injury and also issues regarding their availability.

Australia’s tour of Bangladesh will commence on June 9.

Three key players not in the ODI squad

Three of the key players have been excluded from the squad announced by Australia. Regular skipper Mitchell Marsh is still recovering from an injury, and so Josh Inglis will continue leading the team. Travis Head has been ruled out of the series due to personal leave. Tanveer Sangha also has been ruled-out due to a hamstring injury he sustained during the second ODI against Pakistan.

Head will miss the ODI as well as the T20I series. Off-spinner Todd Murphy has been included in the team to replace Sangha.

Australia strengthens their pace squad

Australia have added Xavier Bartlett and Ben Dwarshuis to their pace unit for the series. Riley Meredith might also get a chance in the T20I squad as he might get a place in the playing XI.

Australia squad for Bangladesh ODIs

Josh Inglis (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Adam Zampa.

Australia squad for Bangladesh T20Is

Josh Inglis (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Adam Zampa

BAN vs AUS full schedule

First ODI: June 9, Dhaka

Second ODI: June 11, Dhaka

Third ODI: June 14, Dhaka

First T20I: June 17, Chattogram

Second T20I: June 19, Chattogram

Third T20I: June 21, Chattogram

TAGGED:

BAN VS AUS T20
AUSTRALIA TOUR OF BANGLADESH 2026
AUSTRALIA TOUR OF BANGLADESH
BANGLADESH TOUR OF AUSTRALIA
AUSTRALIA VS BANGLADESH SQUAD

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