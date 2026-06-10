ETV Bharat / sports

BAN vs AUS: Bangladesh Register ODI Win Over Australia After 21 Years With 86 Run-Victory In Series Opener

Hyderabad: When Bangladesh square off against Australia for a cricket showdown, the latter are considered to be favourites to emerge triumphant. However, Bangladesh stunned everyone, beating Australia by 86 runs in the first fixture of the three-match series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur. Bangladesh displayed an all-round performance in the rain-affected match to beat Australia in ODIs after a wait of 21 years.

Batting first, Bangladesh posted 284/8, and Mosaddek Hossain was the protagonist in the innings with a knock of 86 runs from 70 deliveries. In his return to the ODI side after four years, the right-handed batter registered his highest score in the format. Also, Najmul Hossain Shanto contributed with a knock of 67 runs.

Australia’s sloppy fielding also helped Bangladesh post a decent total. They dropped four catches, including three of the opportunities from Mosaddek. After the match, Australia skipper Josh Inglis said that the sloppy fielding resulted in the opposition scoring 280 when they should have restricted Bangladesh to somewhere between 230 and 240.

"A pretty disappointing total on our part. Obviously, we probably dropped four or five catches. And 284, if it was somewhere around 230 or 240, I thought it was very chaseable. But it was a disappointing day all around," Inglis said during the post-match presentation ceremony.