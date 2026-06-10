BAN vs AUS: Bangladesh Register ODI Win Over Australia After 21 Years With 86 Run-Victory In Series Opener
Australia suffered a defeat by 86 runs (via DLS method) in the first ODI played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 9:49 AM IST
Hyderabad: When Bangladesh square off against Australia for a cricket showdown, the latter are considered to be favourites to emerge triumphant. However, Bangladesh stunned everyone, beating Australia by 86 runs in the first fixture of the three-match series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur. Bangladesh displayed an all-round performance in the rain-affected match to beat Australia in ODIs after a wait of 21 years.
Batting first, Bangladesh posted 284/8, and Mosaddek Hossain was the protagonist in the innings with a knock of 86 runs from 70 deliveries. In his return to the ODI side after four years, the right-handed batter registered his highest score in the format. Also, Najmul Hossain Shanto contributed with a knock of 67 runs.
Bangladesh tearaway Nahid Rana hit speeds of 150kph and took four wickets in his side's big series-opening win over Australia #BANvAUS— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 9, 2026
Report: https://t.co/uU51tT1vy7 pic.twitter.com/m3FRsCHfFi
Australia’s sloppy fielding also helped Bangladesh post a decent total. They dropped four catches, including three of the opportunities from Mosaddek. After the match, Australia skipper Josh Inglis said that the sloppy fielding resulted in the opposition scoring 280 when they should have restricted Bangladesh to somewhere between 230 and 240.
"A pretty disappointing total on our part. Obviously, we probably dropped four or five catches. And 284, if it was somewhere around 230 or 240, I thought it was very chaseable. But it was a disappointing day all around," Inglis said during the post-match presentation ceremony.
Nathan Ellis was the pick of the bowlers for Australia, taking three wickets while conceding just 38 runs from his 10 overs, and Inglis heaped praise on the pacer for his performance.
"I thought Nathan was excellent again. I thought he performed very well in all three phases of the game. He used his change-ups and manoeuvred his field well. He had a really good day out," Inglis added.
Chasing the target of 287 runs, Australia lost wickets at regular intervals. Only Cameron Green (52 Not Out) and Alex Carey (47) provided some resistance, but the team lost wickets at regular intervals. Nahid Rana was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh, taking four wickets.
Reflecting on the failed chase, Inglis said that the lack of substantial partnerships was the reason behind the defeat.
"The discussions were just playing cricket shots. I think it was a pretty good wicket out there. But obviously losing two really early doesn't help. And then we had guys get in throughout the innings, but no one really went on and put on a really big score. And we didn't have a really big partnership to sort of get us close," Inglis said.