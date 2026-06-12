ETV Bharat / sports

BAN vs AUS: Bangladesh Register Maiden ODI Series Win Over Australia With Five-Wicket Win In Dhaka

Bangladesh's captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz shakes hands with Australia's Marnus Labuschagne after winning the second one day international ( AP )

Hyderabad: Bangladesh beat Australia by five wickets in the second ODI of the three-match series, played in Dhaka and took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. With the triumph, they registered their first series win over the Australian side in their cricket history. Chasing a revised DLS target of 192 after rain interrupted the play, the hosts overcame the nerves to take an unassailable lead in the series. After Australia played 42 overs in their innings, the rain interrupted the proceedings, and so Bangladesh were handed a revised target of 192. The hosts chased down the target with ease as it was a collective effort from the batters in the middle. Soumya Sarkar (42), Najmul Hossain Shanto (41) and Towhid Hridoy (40 Not Out) contributed to help the team take down the target in just 35 overs and five wickets in hand. Except for Nathan Ellis, all the bowlers took one wicket each.