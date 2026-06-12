BAN vs AUS: Bangladesh Register Maiden ODI Series Win Over Australia With Five-Wicket Win In Dhaka
Bangladesh secured their maiden ODI series victory over Australia in the three-match series, taking an unassailable lead.
Published : June 12, 2026 at 10:08 AM IST
Hyderabad: Bangladesh beat Australia by five wickets in the second ODI of the three-match series, played in Dhaka and took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. With the triumph, they registered their first series win over the Australian side in their cricket history. Chasing a revised DLS target of 192 after rain interrupted the play, the hosts overcame the nerves to take an unassailable lead in the series.
After Australia played 42 overs in their innings, the rain interrupted the proceedings, and so Bangladesh were handed a revised target of 192. The hosts chased down the target with ease as it was a collective effort from the batters in the middle. Soumya Sarkar (42), Najmul Hossain Shanto (41) and Towhid Hridoy (40 Not Out) contributed to help the team take down the target in just 35 overs and five wickets in hand. Except for Nathan Ellis, all the bowlers took one wicket each.
Unforgettable Win! Bangladesh defeat Australia and clinch the ODI series! The Tigers roar loud at home! 🏏 🇧🇩 pic.twitter.com/0aNH0qh5Zo— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) June 11, 2026
Earlier in the match, Australia had a troublesome start, losing three wickets on 0. Soon, they were reduced to 25/4 within just 7.3 overs. After the team was reduced to 81/6, Marnus Labuschagne (55 Not Out) and Xavier Bartlett (52) orchestrated a revival with a partnership of 103 runs from 115 deliveries for the seventh wicket. Josh Inglis scored 34 runs, but none of the other batters managed to step up in the crucial situation. Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman picked three wickets each.
Bangladesh won by 5 wickets (DLS Method) | Dutch-Bangla Bank Bangladesh 🆚Australia ODI Series 2026!— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) June 11, 2026
2nd ODI | 11th June 2026 | 11:00 AM (BST)
SBNCS, Dhaka#BCB #Tigers #Bangladesh #Cricket #ODI #Australia pic.twitter.com/epsoN58eYE
Earlier, in 2005, Bangladesh pulled off an upset when they beat Australia in the NatWest Tri-Series by five wickets in Cardiff. However, the team took a step further, taking an unassailable lead and winning the three-match series.
The two teams will also play three T20I matches against each other, and the Australian side will be aiming to make a comeback in the shortest format of the game. Najmul Hossain Shanto has been the leading run-scorer in the series so far, amassing 108 runs from two matches. Mustafizur Rahman has been the leading wicket-taker with five scalps from two matches to his name.
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