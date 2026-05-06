India Continue Ban On Bilateral Sporting Ties With Pakistan, Open Doors For Global Events In India
India has continued with their approach to ban bilateral ties with Pakistan while allowing participation in the global events held in the country.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 4:31 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Sports Ministry announced India’s policy towards international sporting events on Wednesday, and the ban on bilateral sporting ties with Pakistan will continue. They also made it clear that Pakistani athletes will be allowed to compete in the multi-nation events hosted by India. An official circular issued to National Sports Federations, the Indian Olympic Association and the Sports Authority of India mentioned the details.
The ministry also added in their statement that the country will continue to follow the Olympic Charter and international sporting guidelines as India are preparing to host major global events in the future, like the 2030 Commonwealth Games and the 2036 Olympics. The release from the Sports Ministry clearly mentioned that bilateral engagement with Pakistan is off the table, but the multinational tournaments will be hosted in India under international norms.
🚨 INDIAN GOVERNMENT ON ALLOWING PAKISTANI PLAYERS.🚨— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 6, 2026
“Pakistanis will be able to participate in multilateral events hosted by India. In so far as bilateral sports events in each other’s country, Indian teams won’t participate in Pakistan. Nor will we permit Pakistani teams to…
“In so far as bilateral sports events in each other's country are concerned, Indian teams will not be participating in competitions in Pakistan. Nor will we permit Pakistani teams to play in India,” the ministry stated.
“With regard to international and multilateral events, in India or abroad, we are guided by the practices of international sports bodies and the interests of our own sportspersons.
“Accordingly, Indian teams and individual players will take part in international events that also have teams or players from Pakistan. Similarly, Pakistani players and teams will be able to participate in such multilateral events hosted by India.”
The policy was first arrived upon in August after criticism around India taking part in cricket’s Asia Cup in the UAE, where Pakistan was also one of the participants after the Pahalgam terror attack that killedk the lives of 26 people.
No bilateral sporting ties with neighbours
The sports ministry decided to continue its existing policy with Pakistan. This means that India will not play any bilateral sporting series against arch-rivals, either hosted in India or Pakistan, for the foreseeable future.
🚨 INDIAN GOVERNMENT ON ALLOWING PAKISTANI PLAYERS.🚨— Cricket Central (@CricketCentrl) May 6, 2026
- No bilateral cricket with Pakistan ❌.
- Pakistani players allowed only in multi-nation tournaments held in India 🇮🇳.
- Indian team will NOT travel to Pakistan.
- Policy guided by national interest and international… pic.twitter.com/9tfBqgHQOY
The circular was sent to all major sporting bodies in the country to officially formalise the country’s stance.
Can Pakistani athletes travel to India?
While there is a ban on bilateral ties, India has made it clear that the multinational events in the country would follow international norms. This means that the Indian athlete will compete in the international events featuring Pakistan as long as their fixture is played at a neutral venue. Also, Pakistani athletes will be permitted to travel to India to take part in international events.
The ministry stressed in their release that the visa procedure for the athletes, technical staff and international sports officials will be simplified.
“To position India as a preferred destination for hosting international sporting events, the visa process for sportspersons, team officials, technical personnel, and office-bearers of International Sports Governing Bodies shall be simplified,” the ministry said.