ETV Bharat / sports

India Continue Ban On Bilateral Sporting Ties With Pakistan, Open Doors For Global Events In India

Hyderabad: The Sports Ministry announced India’s policy towards international sporting events on Wednesday, and the ban on bilateral sporting ties with Pakistan will continue. They also made it clear that Pakistani athletes will be allowed to compete in the multi-nation events hosted by India. An official circular issued to National Sports Federations, the Indian Olympic Association and the Sports Authority of India mentioned the details.

The ministry also added in their statement that the country will continue to follow the Olympic Charter and international sporting guidelines as India are preparing to host major global events in the future, like the 2030 Commonwealth Games and the 2036 Olympics. The release from the Sports Ministry clearly mentioned that bilateral engagement with Pakistan is off the table, but the multinational tournaments will be hosted in India under international norms.

“In so far as bilateral sports events in each other's country are concerned, Indian teams will not be participating in competitions in Pakistan. Nor will we permit Pakistani teams to play in India,” the ministry stated.

“With regard to international and multilateral events, in India or abroad, we are guided by the practices of international sports bodies and the interests of our own sportspersons.

“Accordingly, Indian teams and individual players will take part in international events that also have teams or players from Pakistan. Similarly, Pakistani players and teams will be able to participate in such multilateral events hosted by India.”

The policy was first arrived upon in August after criticism around India taking part in cricket’s Asia Cup in the UAE, where Pakistan was also one of the participants after the Pahalgam terror attack that killedk the lives of 26 people.