ETV Bharat / sports

Ballon d’Or Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch The Award Ceremony For Free?

Hyderabad: Football fans around the world are gearing up for one of the most prestigious sports awards across the globe as Ballon d’Or 2026 has arrived. It will be the 70th edition of the ceremony, which will celebrate some of the outstanding performances from men's and women's football.

The ceremony will witness several of the world's best footballers competing for an individual honour. The article includes information regarding the Ballon d’Or live streaming details, date, venue and timings.

Date and venue for Ballon d’Or 2026

The 70th edition of the Ballon d’Or ceremony will be held on October 26, 2026. The event will take place at the London Palladium in London, England. The annual ceremony awards exceptional performances across men’s and women’s football, along with other influential personalities in football.

Ballon d’Or timings in India

For viewers in India, the main ceremony of the Ballon d’Or is scheduled to commence at 1:30 AM IST on Tuesday, October 27. On the other hand, the red-carpet coverage will kick off at 10:30 PM IST on Monday, October 26, which will include the pre-ceremony proceedings before the main event.

Where and how to watch the Ballon d’Or 2026 ceremony for free?

Football enthusiasts across the globe can tune in to DAZN for the live stream, as they have announced free coverage across 200 markets. However, Indian fans should check DAZN’s official platform for regional availability and any viewing requirements.