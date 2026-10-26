Ballon d’Or Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch The Award Ceremony For Free?
The broadcast of the Ballon d’Or can be watched for free by football fans.
Published : October 26, 2026 at 2:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: Football fans around the world are gearing up for one of the most prestigious sports awards across the globe as Ballon d’Or 2026 has arrived. It will be the 70th edition of the ceremony, which will celebrate some of the outstanding performances from men's and women's football.
The ceremony will witness several of the world's best footballers competing for an individual honour. The article includes information regarding the Ballon d’Or live streaming details, date, venue and timings.
Date and venue for Ballon d’Or 2026
The 70th edition of the Ballon d’Or ceremony will be held on October 26, 2026. The event will take place at the London Palladium in London, England. The annual ceremony awards exceptional performances across men’s and women’s football, along with other influential personalities in football.
Good night! 🤫 #ballondor https://t.co/36l24ObV4c— Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) October 26, 2026
Ballon d’Or timings in India
For viewers in India, the main ceremony of the Ballon d’Or is scheduled to commence at 1:30 AM IST on Tuesday, October 27. On the other hand, the red-carpet coverage will kick off at 10:30 PM IST on Monday, October 26, which will include the pre-ceremony proceedings before the main event.
Good morning London! Today is the day! #ballondor https://t.co/U88o5mLu0B— Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) October 26, 2026
Where and how to watch the Ballon d’Or 2026 ceremony for free?
Football enthusiasts across the globe can tune in to DAZN for the live stream, as they have announced free coverage across 200 markets. However, Indian fans should check DAZN’s official platform for regional availability and any viewing requirements.
The India-specific television broadcaster for the Ballon d’Or 2026 ceremony is not official yet. Viewers who are keen on watching the ceremony on Television should keep an eye on the announcements from the official broadcasters before the event.
What are the other awards presented at the Ballon d’Or 2026 ceremony?
The ceremony will feature a few more additional events apart from the men’s and women’s Ballon d’Or awards. Also, young players, outstanding goalkeepers, coaches, clubs and leading strikers across men’s and women’s football are awarded.
Ballon d’or 2026 nominees list
Men’s football
Jude Bellingham, Pau Cubarsí, Marc Cucurella, Ousmane Dembélé, Luis Díaz, Bruno Fernandes, Gabriel, Erling Haaland, Achraf Hakimi, Harry Kane, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Lamine Yamal, Sadio Mané, Marquinhos, Lautaro Martínez, Kylian Mbappé, Nuno Mendes, Lionel Messi, João Neves, Michael Olise, Willian Pacho, Julián Quiñones, Declan Rice, Rodri, Fabián Ruiz, William Saliba, Ferran Torres, Dayot Upamecano, Vinícius Jr. and Vitinha.
Women’s football
Selma Bacha, Barbra Banda, Klara Bühl, Esmee Brugts, Mariona Caldentey, Scarlett Camberos, Kerstin Casparij, Temwa Chawinga, Cata Coll, Melchie Dumornay, Caroline Graham Hansen, Alex Greenwood, Patri Guijarro, Pernille Harder, Yui Hasegawa, Rose Lavelle, Mapi León, Lorena, Melvine Malard, Manaka Matsukubo, Vivianne Miedema, Ewa Pajor, Claudia Pina, Alexia Putellas, Wendie Renard, Alessia Russo, Khadija Shaw, Momoko Tanikawa, Caroline Weir and Tessa Wullaert.