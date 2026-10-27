Ballon d’Or 2026 Winners List: Seven Spanish Players Bag Individual Honours; Harry Kane Gets Top Prize
Harry Kane became the first Englishman to win the Ballon d’Or after Michael Owen who had won the award since 2001.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 10:39 AM IST
The 70th Ballon d’Or ceremony was held at the London Palladium in London, England, on October 26 (October 27 according to Indian time), and Harry Kane stole the limelight. He won the Men’s Ballon d’Or and became only the fifth English footballer to win the accolade. Although Kane has become the talking point since bagging the award, a few others also made their names by winning various awards at the ceremony.
The other awardees included Alexia Putellas, Lamine Yamal, Vicky López, Unai Simón, Cata Coll, Luis de la Fuente and Pere Romeu. Following is the list of all the Ballon d’Or award winners and the achievements that led to them winning the award.
Harry Kane (Men’s Ballon d’Or Award)
Kane became the first Englishman in 25 years and the only fifth English footballer to take the award. The last footballer from the country to win the award was Michael Owen, who won it in 2001. Kane scored 73 goals for club and country last season, showing astonishing form. Kane scored six goals for England in the 2026 World Cup and led them to a third-place finish, their best since 1966.
Alexia Putellas (Women's Ballon d'Or Féminin)
Spain star Alexia Putellas won her third women's Ballon d'Or after leading her former club Barçelona to multiple titles, including the Women's Champions League. She also played a key role in Spain winning the Nations League last December. Putellas had won the prestigious award in back-to-back seasons in 2021 and 2022.
Lamine Yamal (Men's Kopa Trophy)
Yamal won the Men’s Kopa Trophy, given to the Young Talent of the Year, for the third time in a row. He had an impressive 2025-26 season with Barcelona, playing a key role in their La Liga and Spanish Super Cup triumphs. He scored 24 goals and recorded 18 assists from 45 appearances. His performance also earned him the Best Player award in La Liga for the 2025-26 season.
In the Spanish domestic league, he registered 16 goals and 11 assists.
Vicky López (Women's Kopa Trophy)
Vicky Lopez, FC Barcelona player, won the award given to the world's best under-21 female player. She helped the club win major trophies, including Liga F and the UEFA Women's Champions League, scoring 17 goals during a standout 2025/26 campaign. Also, she won the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Golden Ball.
Unai Simón (Men's Yashin Trophy)
The main reason for Simón winning the accolade given to the best goalkeeper was his performance in the 2026 World Cup. He kept 7 clean sheets in 8 matches during the tournament, which was the most by a goalkeeper in a single World Cup. He also conceded only one goal in eight matches throughout the tournament. He also set an all-time tournament record, recording 650 consecutive minutes without conceding a goal.
Cata Coll (Women's Goalkeeper of the Year)
Coll won the award as she played a crucial role for Barcelona winning four major titles during the 2025/26 season: Liga F, Copa de la Reina, the UEFA Women's Champions League, and the Spanish Super Cup. She made 32 appearances and conceded just 16 goals. Notably, she is the first FC Barcelona player to win a goalkeeper trophy at the Ballon d'Or ceremony.
Luis de la Fuente (Men's Coach of the Year)
Fuente led the Spanish team to the FIFA World Cup 2026. The win added to his impressive portfolio of winning the UEFA Nations League (2023) and Euro 2024. Also, he is known for managing young talent like Lamine Yamal successfully.
Pere Romeu (Women's Coach of the Year)
Another Spaniard, Pere Romeu, was awarded the Women’s Coach Of The Year Award for masterminding a season in which they won the Spanish league, Spanish Cup, Super Cup and Champions League.
Paris Saint-Germain (Men’s Club of the Year)
Paris Saint-Germain won the UEFA Champions League for the second successive time, beating Arsenal (2–1) in a thrilling final in Munich. They also won the Intercontinental Cup, European Super Cup, Ligue 1, French Super Cup and the Men’s Club of the Year.
FC Barcelona (Women’s Club of The Year)
The club won Liga F, Copa de la Reina, the UEFA Women's Champions League, and the Spanish Super Cup in the previous season to win the honour.