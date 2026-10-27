ETV Bharat / sports

Ballon d’Or 2026 Winners List: Seven Spanish Players Bag Individual Honours; Harry Kane Gets Top Prize

The 70th Ballon d’Or ceremony was held at the London Palladium in London, England, on October 26 (October 27 according to Indian time), and Harry Kane stole the limelight. He won the Men’s Ballon d’Or and became only the fifth English footballer to win the accolade. Although Kane has become the talking point since bagging the award, a few others also made their names by winning various awards at the ceremony.

The other awardees included Alexia Putellas, Lamine Yamal, Vicky López, Unai Simón, Cata Coll, Luis de la Fuente and Pere Romeu. Following is the list of all the Ballon d’Or award winners and the achievements that led to them winning the award.

Harry Kane (Men’s Ballon d’Or Award)

Kane became the first Englishman in 25 years and the only fifth English footballer to take the award. The last footballer from the country to win the award was Michael Owen, who won it in 2001. Kane scored 73 goals for club and country last season, showing astonishing form. Kane scored six goals for England in the 2026 World Cup and led them to a third-place finish, their best since 1966.

Alexia Putellas (Women's Ballon d'Or Féminin)

Spain star Alexia Putellas won her third women's Ballon d'Or after leading her former club Barçelona to multiple titles, including the Women's Champions League. She also played a key role in Spain winning the Nations League last December. Putellas had won the prestigious award in back-to-back seasons in 2021 and 2022.

File photo: Alexia Putellas (AP)

Lamine Yamal (Men's Kopa Trophy)

Yamal won the Men’s Kopa Trophy, given to the Young Talent of the Year, for the third time in a row. He had an impressive 2025-26 season with Barcelona, playing a key role in their La Liga and Spanish Super Cup triumphs. He scored 24 goals and recorded 18 assists from 45 appearances. His performance also earned him the Best Player award in La Liga for the 2025-26 season.

File Photo: Lamine Yamal (AP)

In the Spanish domestic league, he registered 16 goals and 11 assists.

Vicky López (Women's Kopa Trophy)

Vicky Lopez, FC Barcelona player, won the award given to the world's best under-21 female player. She helped the club win major trophies, including Liga F and the UEFA Women's Champions League, scoring 17 goals during a standout 2025/26 campaign. Also, she won the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Golden Ball.

File Photo: Vicky López (AP)

Unai Simón (Men's Yashin Trophy)