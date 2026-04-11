ETV Bharat / sports

Badminton Asia Championships: Ayush Shetty Ends 61-Year Wait For India; Stuns World No.1 In Semis

Hyderabad: Ayush Shetty created history on Friday as he became the first Indian since 1965 to reach the final of the Badminton Asia Championships in the men’s singles category in Nigmbo, China. Also, it is the first time since 2023 that an Indian has made it to the final of the tournament. Shetty achieved the feat by beating World No. 1 Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand by 10-21, 21-19, 21-17 in an exciting clash that lasted for three sets. The Indian shuttler lost the first set but bounced back by winning the next two sets and eventually winning the clash.

Indian shuttler creates history

Dinesh Khanna won the gold for the Badminton Asia Championships in the men's singles category in 1965. A total of five Indians reached the semifinal in the men's singles after him, but none managed to win it. After a gap of 61 years, Ayush Shetty reached the title decider and inked history.

Also, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were the Indians who reached the final and won gold in 2023. After that, no Indian has managed to reach the final of the tournament in its history.