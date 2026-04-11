Badminton Asia Championships: Ayush Shetty Ends 61-Year Wait For India; Stuns World No.1 In Semis
Ayush Shetty entered the final of the Badminton Asia Championships by beating the World No. 1 player in the semifinal.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 12:25 PM IST|
Updated : April 11, 2026 at 12:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ayush Shetty created history on Friday as he became the first Indian since 1965 to reach the final of the Badminton Asia Championships in the men’s singles category in Nigmbo, China. Also, it is the first time since 2023 that an Indian has made it to the final of the tournament. Shetty achieved the feat by beating World No. 1 Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand by 10-21, 21-19, 21-17 in an exciting clash that lasted for three sets. The Indian shuttler lost the first set but bounced back by winning the next two sets and eventually winning the clash.
Indian shuttler creates history
Dinesh Khanna won the gold for the Badminton Asia Championships in the men's singles category in 1965. A total of five Indians reached the semifinal in the men's singles after him, but none managed to win it. After a gap of 61 years, Ayush Shetty reached the title decider and inked history.
🏸Ayush Shetty script history ,beat world no 1 to become first Indian in 50 year to reach Asian Championship Final 🔥— Sports India (@SportsIndia3) April 11, 2026
Ayush Shetty (WR 25) defeat Kunlavut Vitidsarn 🇹🇭 (WR 1) to reach men single final
📌 Score - 10-21 21-19 21-17
3rd 🇮🇳 shuttler to enter the final of the BAC pic.twitter.com/RMy1poQdf9
Also, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were the Indians who reached the final and won gold in 2023. After that, no Indian has managed to reach the final of the tournament in its history.
An exciting clash that lasted for an hour and 15 minutes
Viditsarn dominated the first set to win it easily with his quick reflexes. However, the 20-year-old strengthened his defence in the second set and took a lead. He was ahead by 11-4 at mid-interval, but his opponent reduced the gap to some extent. Shetty had six game points, but the Thai shuttler bagged five points in a row before the Indian won the game point on the sixth attempt. The match was now on level terms.
After takind down WR7 in RO32 and WR4 in QF, giant killer Ayush Shetty (WR25, IND) takes down WR1 Vitisarn in three sets in Semi-Finals of Asian Championship'26.#BadmintonAsiaChampionships#AyushShetty pic.twitter.com/yqjKw8UzF6— Anshit (@AnshitSrivasta5) April 11, 2026
In the decider, Shetty took a four-point lead and kept it intact to win the set and the fixture. He will now face either of the second-seeded Chinese Shi Yu Qi or Chou Tien Chen, the fourth-seeded player from Chinese Taipei.
Shetty's dream run continues
Shetty's campaign in the tournament has been nothing short of remarkable. Ranked World No. 25, he has outplayed some of the top seeds in the tournament so far. He began with an incredible win over World No. 7 Li Shi Feng before beating Chin Yu Jen in the next round. Also, he defeated World No 4 Jonathan Christie in the quarterfinal to set a crucial clash against World No.1 Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand. Now, he beat the Thai opponent also and continued his dream run.
With star Indian shuttlers like Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy exiting from the tournament earlier, Shetty has carried India's hopes deep in the tournament.