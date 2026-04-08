Badminton Asia Championships: Ayush Shetty Stuns World No. 7 Li Shi Feng of China
Indian shuttler Ayush Shetty scripted an upset in the ongoing Badminton Asia Championships, beating World No. 7 Li Shi Feng of China.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 12:33 PM IST
China: India’s rising star Ayush Shetty delivered a statement performance, upsetting World No. 7 and Hong Kong Open 2025 champion Li Shi Feng of China in straight games, 21-13, 21-16 at the Badminton Asia championships, advancing to the pre-quarters. Despite the former World No.3 Li's strong start in both games, the Indian youngster dominated the later stages to advance to the pre-quarters.
In the opening game, Ayush fought back early to level at 4-4, with Li holding a slight edge until 7-7. From there, the US Open 2025 champion seized control, overpowering the home favourite to take the game 21-13.
The second game followed a similar pattern, with Li initially applying pressure and leading into the mid-phase. Ayush, however, drew level multiple times before shifting gears at 13-13. The youngster surged ahead with six consecutive points, closing out the match 21-16 in 51 minutes. Ayush will next face Chi Yu Jen of Chinese Taipei.
Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Castro in Round of 16
The Indian duo reached the pre-quarterfinals, beating Phuwanat Horbanluekit and Benyapa Aimsaard of Thailand in a thrilling contest. The Pair won the first set by 21-14, but the opponent answered by bouncing back in the match, taking the second set by 21-11.
In the deciding set, the Indian pair regained an early rhythm. They cut down their errors and bagged the set by 21-15 to emerge triumphant in the match.
PV Sindhu in Round of 16
The Indian shuttler beat Wong Ling Ching of Malaysia. She lost the first set by 21-15 but bounced back to win next two sets by 21-11 and 21-19. The win in the Round of 32 clash helped her advance into the pre-quarterfinal of the tournament.
Notably, she has won two bronze medals in the history of the tournament but is yet to win the championship. She will be aiming to secure her first titl this time around.