ETV Bharat / sports

Badminton Asia Championships: Ayush Shetty Stuns World No. 7 Li Shi Feng of China

China: India’s rising star Ayush Shetty delivered a statement performance, upsetting World No. 7 and Hong Kong Open 2025 champion Li Shi Feng of China in straight games, 21-13, 21-16 at the Badminton Asia championships, advancing to the pre-quarters. Despite the former World No.3 Li's strong start in both games, the Indian youngster dominated the later stages to advance to the pre-quarters.

In the opening game, Ayush fought back early to level at 4-4, with Li holding a slight edge until 7-7. From there, the US Open 2025 champion seized control, overpowering the home favourite to take the game 21-13.

The second game followed a similar pattern, with Li initially applying pressure and leading into the mid-phase. Ayush, however, drew level multiple times before shifting gears at 13-13. The youngster surged ahead with six consecutive points, closing out the match 21-16 in 51 minutes. Ayush will next face Chi Yu Jen of Chinese Taipei.

Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Castro in Round of 16

The Indian duo reached the pre-quarterfinals, beating Phuwanat Horbanluekit and Benyapa Aimsaard of Thailand in a thrilling contest. The Pair won the first set by 21-14, but the opponent answered by bouncing back in the match, taking the second set by 21-11.