ETV Bharat / sports

Babar Azam Leapfrogs Chris Gayle And Virat Kohli To Ink Massive T20 Record

Hyderabad: Babar Azam inked his name in the record books, becoming the fastest batter to score 12,000 runs in T20 cricket. The 31-year-old reached the mark during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) fixture between Peshawar Zalmi and the Karachi Kings. The right-handed batter played a knock of 87 runs for Peshawar and formed a 191-run partnership for the third wicket with Kusal Mendis. The efforts from the duo helped the team post 246/3 in the allotted quota of 20 overs.

Babar surpasses Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli

The Pakistan batter became the fastest to score 12,000 T20 runs. He reached the milestone in 338 innings (351 matches), overtaking Chris Gayle’s record, which he had achieved in 343 innings. Ace Indian batter Virat Kohli is third on the list, reaching the mark in 360 innings. David Warner and Jos Buttler took 368 and 405 innings respectively to reach the mark.

Notably, Babar is only the second Pakistani batter after Shoaib Malik to score 12K runs in the shortest format of the game. The latter also holds the record of scoring the most T20 runs by a Pakistani batter.