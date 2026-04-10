Babar Azam Leapfrogs Chris Gayle And Virat Kohli To Ink Massive T20 Record
Pakistan batter Babar Azam surpassed Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli to become the fastest batter to 12000 runs in T20 cricket.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 2:48 PM IST
Hyderabad: Babar Azam inked his name in the record books, becoming the fastest batter to score 12,000 runs in T20 cricket. The 31-year-old reached the mark during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) fixture between Peshawar Zalmi and the Karachi Kings. The right-handed batter played a knock of 87 runs for Peshawar and formed a 191-run partnership for the third wicket with Kusal Mendis. The efforts from the duo helped the team post 246/3 in the allotted quota of 20 overs.
Babar surpasses Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli
The Pakistan batter became the fastest to score 12,000 T20 runs. He reached the milestone in 338 innings (351 matches), overtaking Chris Gayle’s record, which he had achieved in 343 innings. Ace Indian batter Virat Kohli is third on the list, reaching the mark in 360 innings. David Warner and Jos Buttler took 368 and 405 innings respectively to reach the mark.
Mendis - 98(45)*— Abdullah. (@Abdullahh_56) April 9, 2026
Babar - 65(39)*
166* IS THE HIGHEST EVER PARTNERSHIP FOR PESHAWAR ZALMI IN PSL HISTORY. 🔥pic.twitter.com/AztcLOaoHE
Notably, Babar is only the second Pakistani batter after Shoaib Malik to score 12K runs in the shortest format of the game. The latter also holds the record of scoring the most T20 runs by a Pakistani batter.
Babar in PSL 2026
Babar has scored 169 runs from three innings with an average of 84.50 so far in the tournament. In the tournament, he has amassed 3961 runs with an average of 45.52 and a strike rate of 128.18, including two hundreds. For the national side, he has racked up 4596 with an average of 38.94 and a strike rate of 128.02. The right-handed batter was dismal in the recently concluded T20 World Cup.
Fastest player to score 12,000 runs in T20s:— Abdullah. (@Abdullahh_56) April 9, 2026
338 inns - Babar Azam.
343 inns - Chris Gayle.
360 inns - Virat Kohli.
BABAR AZAM RIGHT ON TOP..!! 🐐👑 pic.twitter.com/1fUDkKFFMx
Notably, Babar’s knock came after he was questioned by a journalist about his finishing ability.
"Virat Kohli has a similar range of shots to you, but he finishes matches consistently, which is something people say you lack. Since many compare you to him, what are your views on that comparison?” the journalist asked.
The former Pakistan skipper took offence to the question and stopped him midway.
"Let’s end this here. Keep such thoughts to yourself. Stop the comparisons and move on. It’s your misconception that I haven’t finished matches,” he responded.