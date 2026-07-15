ETV Bharat / sports

Japan Open: Ayush Shetty and Unnati Hooda Bow Out After gallant Fights; Lakshya Sen Goes Down In Straight Games

Tokyo: Young shuttlers Ayush Shetty and Unnati Hooda put up gallant fights before bowing out, while Lakshya Sen went down in straight games as India endured a disappointing second day at the Japan Open Super 750 badminton tournament here on Wednesday.

Ayush, a finalist at the Asia Championships, showed grit to recover after losing the opening game but ran out of steam in the end, going down 19-21 25-23 15-21 to second seed and former world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in an 82-minute clash.

World No. 24 Unnati, a two-time Odisha Open Super 100 champion, once again lost to Huang Yu-Hsun, going down 21-16 16-21 15-21 to the Chinese Taipei shuttler for her second defeat in as many meetings.

Lakshya, a runner-up at the All England Championships, was no match for local favourite Koki Watanabe, losing 16-21 14-21 in just 38 minutes as the Japanese improved his head-to-head record against the Indian to 4-3.

It was a disappointing day for India as all three shuttlers in action failed to cross the opening hurdle. The first-round exits do not reflect well on India, which is set to host the World Championships in New Delhi next month after a gap of 17 years.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and the mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto remain India's only hopes in the USD 950,000 tournament.

While Sindhu will face fifth seed Han Yue of China, Dhruv and Tanisha will take on top seeds Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping in the second round on Thursday.