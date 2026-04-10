Badminton Asia Championships: Ayush Shetty Topples World No.4 Jonatan Christie, Storms into Semifinals
Ayush Shetty has advanced into the semifinal of the Badminton Asia Championships by beating
Published : April 10, 2026 at 4:22 PM IST
China: India’s rising star Ayush Shetty delivered yet another major upset, defeating World No. 4 and Olympian Jonatan Christie of Indonesia 23-21, 21-17 at the Badminton Asia Championships in Ningbo, China.
Also, with the historic upset, he became the first Indian men's singles player to confirm a medal for the country in eight years in the men's singles category. H.S. Prannoy won the bronze medal in the 2018 edition by making it to the semifinal of the tournament and becoming one of the few men to make a podium finish for India in the tournament's history. He has also became thje seven Indian shuttler to win a medal in the men's singles category. The Indian shuttler has experienced an impressive run in the tournament so far, and he rose to the occasion in 2025 with a solid run, which included winning the US Open.
AYUSH MAKES HISTORY ON BAC DEBUT! 🇮🇳🏸— IndiaSportsHub (@IndiaSportsHub) April 10, 2026
Ayush Shetty guarantees India a medal at the Badminton Asia Championships 2026 becoming the 7th Indian men’s singles shuttler to win a BAC medal 🔥
A massive milestone on his BAC debut, and a statement performance on the big stage 💪
The… pic.twitter.com/1jy5MxlvPG
Twenty-year-old Ayush, who had won the BWF World Junior Championships bronze medal in 2023, displayed a remarkable performance under pressure. The opening game was a tight contest, with Christie holding the advantage and reaching game point with a two-point lead. Ayush, however, held his nerve, saved two game points, and edged ahead to take the game 23-21.
The second game saw both players level scores multiple times before Ayush took control at 10-9. From there, the Indian maintained his lead and closed out the match 21-17 in 54 minutes, extending his winning streak without dropping a single game in the tournament so far. Earlier in the tournament, Shetty knocked out China's Li Shi Feng, World no. 7, in straight sets, before repeating the trick against Chinese Taipei's Chi Yu Jen in the pre-quarters.
Shetty will next face the winner of the clash between World No. 1 Kunlavut Vitidsarn and China’s Weng Hong Yang, runner-up at the China Masters 2025.