ETV Bharat / sports

Badminton Asia Championships: Ayush Shetty Topples World No.4 Jonatan Christie, Storms into Semifinals

China: India’s rising star Ayush Shetty delivered yet another major upset, defeating World No. 4 and Olympian Jonatan Christie of Indonesia 23-21, 21-17 at the Badminton Asia Championships in Ningbo, China.

Also, with the historic upset, he became the first Indian men's singles player to confirm a medal for the country in eight years in the men's singles category. H.S. Prannoy won the bronze medal in the 2018 edition by making it to the semifinal of the tournament and becoming one of the few men to make a podium finish for India in the tournament's history. He has also became thje seven Indian shuttler to win a medal in the men's singles category. The Indian shuttler has experienced an impressive run in the tournament so far, and he rose to the occasion in 2025 with a solid run, which included winning the US Open.