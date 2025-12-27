ETV Bharat / sports

Ayush Mhatre To Captain India In U19 World Cup

Hyderabad: Young stylish batter Ayush Mhatre, who represents Mumbai in the domestic circuit, will lead India in the upcoming ICC Men's Under 19 World Cup, to be held in Zimbabwe and Namibia from January 15, 2026.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday evening announced the squad for the marquee tournament. The BCCI in a media statement said, "The Junior Cricket Committee has picked the India Under-19 squad for the upcoming three-match One-Day series against South Africa and the ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup, scheduled to be held in Zimbabwe and Namibia from 15th January to 6th February, 2026."

"The upcoming edition of the ICC Men’s U19 World Cup will feature 16 teams divided into four groups, followed by the Super Six stage, semi-finals, and the final in Harare," it said.

Five-time champions India (2000, 2008, 2012, 2018 and 2022) have been placed in Group B alongside New Zealand, USA and Bangladesh. India will begin their campaign against the USA on 15 January at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, followed by matches against Bangladesh on 17 January at the same venue and New Zealand on 24 January.