Ayush Mhatre To Lead India In U19 Asia Cup

New Delhi: Promising batter Ayush Mhatre was on Friday retained as captain of a 15-member Indian team for the upcoming U19 Asia Cup in which the focus will again be on teen batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

The age-group continental tournament will be held in Dubai from December 12-21 in a 50-overs format. Mhatre had also led India during a multi-format tour of Australia in September and October.

Vihaan Malhotra has been appointed as the vice-captain for the tournament, which will serve as a preparatory ground for the U19 World Cup, to be played in Zimbabwe and Namibia in January-February next year.

Sooryavanshi, the 14-year-old batting sensation, recently shone in the Rising Stars Asia Cup when he hit a 32-ball century for the joint third-fastest in men's T20 format, while scoring 144 off only 42 balls against the United Arab Emirates.