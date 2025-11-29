ETV Bharat / sports

SMAT 2025: Ayush Mhatre Breaks Rohit Sharma’s Record With 48-Ball Century Against Vidarbha

Hyderabad: The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is currently going on, and the teams have played two maṭches so far. Chennai Super Kings’ star and Mumbai-based cricketer Ayush Mhatre etched his name in the record books while playing for Mumbai against Vidarbha at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium. With his sensational knock of an unbeaten 110 runs from 53 deliveries, the young gun became the youngest cricketer to score centuries in all three formats of professional cricket - first-class, List A and T20.

At the age of 18 years and 135 days, Mhatre surpassed the previous record held by Rohit Sharma, as the former Indian skipper accomplished this feat at 19 years and 339 days. Unmukt Chand is the third youngest cricketer to achieve the feat at the age of 20.

Mhatre’s knock of 110 runs laced with eight sixes helped the team script a seven-wicket win with 13 balls to spare.