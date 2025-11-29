SMAT 2025: Ayush Mhatre Breaks Rohit Sharma’s Record With 48-Ball Century Against Vidarbha
Mumbai’s Ayush Mhatre has become the youngest cricketer to score centuries in all three formats of professional cricket.
Published : November 29, 2025 at 10:21 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is currently going on, and the teams have played two maṭches so far. Chennai Super Kings’ star and Mumbai-based cricketer Ayush Mhatre etched his name in the record books while playing for Mumbai against Vidarbha at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium. With his sensational knock of an unbeaten 110 runs from 53 deliveries, the young gun became the youngest cricketer to score centuries in all three formats of professional cricket - first-class, List A and T20.
At the age of 18 years and 135 days, Mhatre surpassed the previous record held by Rohit Sharma, as the former Indian skipper accomplished this feat at 19 years and 339 days. Unmukt Chand is the third youngest cricketer to achieve the feat at the age of 20.
Mhatre’s knock of 110 runs laced with eight sixes helped the team script a seven-wicket win with 13 balls to spare.
Vidarbha batted first and posted 192/9 from their allotted quota of 20 overs. The innings included fifties from Atharva Taide and Aman Mokhade.
Chasing a target of 193, Suryakumar Yadav (35) and Shivam Dube (39 Not Out) came up with handy contributions and provided support for Mhatre, who anchored the run chase.
Mhatre has been proving his batting prowess in recent times. Thanks to his impressive batting acumen, the BCCI has rewarded him with the captaincy role of the 15-member India U19 squad for the upcoming Asian Cricket Council Asia Cup. Also, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have retained Mhatre for the upcoming season, considering the kind of aggressive starts he provided to the side.
Playing for CSK in the last season, Mhatre scored 240 runs from seven innings with a strike rate of 188.97, including a half-century. The franchise found a solid opener in the form of Mhatre last season, and by retaining him, they are banking on him to become a key member in the core of the team.