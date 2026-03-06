ETV Bharat / sports

Axar's Two Catches And A Smile: Simple Match-Winner Behind India's Final Push

By Meenakshi Rao

Mumbai: Some performances roar. Others whisper but still decide matches. India's semifinal victory over England at the Wankhede had Sanju Samson's blazing 89 and the nerveless death bowling of Jasprit Bumrah grabbing the headlines. But tucked inside the drama were two moments of fielding brilliance from Axar Patel that tilted the match decisively in India's way.

They came in different styles, but each carried the same effect: Removing England's most dangerous hitters just when the chase threatened to explode. The first was pure athletic instinct.

Harry Brook had timed the ball sweetly, and it seemed destined to drop safely behind the infield. Axar, stationed in the deep, turned and sprinted backwards for several yards, eyes fixed on the swirling white ball. Running blind toward the boundary rope is among the hardest acts in cricket, yet Axar kept his balance, stretched back fully and clasped the ball over his shoulder in a stunning catch. Even Brook called it one of the best.

And Axar seemed surprised by how it unfolded. "Harry Brook's catch was tough, and luckily I thought the ball was after me," Axar said later with a grin.

The understatement fit his personality perfectly. For most players, it would have been the catch of the tournament. For Axar, it was simply a ball that happened to come his way. If that effort showed his athleticism, the second moment revealed his sharp cricketing awareness.

Will Jacks had begun to threaten with the kind of clean hitting that can rip apart even the best bowling attacks. When he launched another big hit toward the boundary, Axar positioned himself perfectly under it near the ropes. But realising his momentum would carry him beyond the boundary, he flicked the ball back into play at the last moment.

Waiting just inside the field was Shivam Dube, who completed the relay catch. In an instant, England's explosive batter was gone. The two dismissals were separated by minutes but connected by instinct, awareness and teamwork — qualities that have quietly made Axar one of India's most valuable all-round contributors.

Yet if the fielding moments showed his competitive sharpness, the informal interaction afterwards revealed that Axar and his teammates know best: Relaxed, grounded and occasionally mischievous. Asked about the talk of an "Ahmedabad jinx" — India's supposed inability to dominate games there — Axar delivered a line that sent the room into laughter. "Home ground player wasn't there, that's why the jinx," he said.

The joke was classic Axar: Playful without ever sounding boastful. Behind the humour, though, lies a cricketer who has quietly grown into one of the senior voices in India's dressing room, particularly among the spinners.

"As a spinner, we talk about the mindset," Axar explained. "Skill is fine, but when you are being targeted, you have to stick to your plan. Self-belief is important," he said. It was precisely that composure India leaned on when England's batters began their counterattack in the middle overs.