ETV Bharat / sports

Auto Driver’s Son From Chandigarh Selected For Indian Handball Team, Set To Represent India In Dhaka

People who know the family vouch that Dilraj's selection in the national team is the result of years of sacrifice and hard work by the entire family. Sukhwinder Singh said he always recognized his son’s talent and believed that one day he would excel in sports and make the family proud.

Coming form a humble family background, Dilraj's father, Sukhwinder Singh, earns his livelihood by driving an auto-rickshaw. Though he has a limited income with which he manages the basic requirements of the family, he has never deterred Dilraj from nurturing his ambition.

Not only Dilraj's family but the sports enthusiasts in Chandigarh have congratulated the sporting talent and expressed hope that he will deliver an impressive performance and bring pride to both the nation and the city.

Chandigarh: When dreams and determination go hand in hand, it produces a handball player who, despite financial hardships, makes way to carve a mark of his own. Chandigarh’s Dilraj Singh has proven this by getting into the Indian Handball Team. Coming from a modest background, he will represent India for the first time at the International Handball Tournament scheduled to be held in Dhaka, Bangladesh, from June 10 to 14.

Dilraj says he started playing handball four years ago without even realising that the sport will gradually become his life's goal. Hours of daily practice, a strong focus on fitness and consistent dedication helped him reach this level. "There were times when circumstances made me think of quitting the sport. But my family supported me and my coach's motivation gave me the confidence to continue," he admits.

The player said wearing the Indian jersey is not his ultimate dream. "My biggest aspiration is to provide a permanent home for my parents. After a lifetime of struggle, they deserve a better life. I am sure, I will work hard and do well in the sport so that I can build a house for my parents," he says.

Dilraj’s mother, Gurmeet Kaur (ETV Bharat)

While his father slogged the entire day to fend for his needs, Dilraj’s mother, Gurmeet Kaur, ensured that her son maintained discipline by waking up on time, eating nutritious meals and dedicating sufficient time to training.

"We never allowed him to feel deprived, even if it meant compromising on our own needs. We have confidence in his abilities," she says emotionally adding that the family plans to celebrate Dilraj's success when he returns from the tournament.

Auto Driver’s Son From Chandigarh Selected For Indian Handball Team, Set To Represent India In Dhaka (ETV Bharat)

Like most success stories, Dilraj’s achievement is one, that encompasses perseverance, hard work and family sacrifice.

His coach, Nandlal, who has played an important role in making what Dilraj is today, says, "I have helped him improve technically and also tried my best to motivate him during difficult periods."

For Nandlal, Dilraj’s journey is an inspiration for young people who view financial limitations as obstacles. "With determination and commitment, anyone can achieve success. It should not matter whether someone is the son of an auto driver or a millionaire. It is how much you put into your passion and take it forward to national and international arena that matters," he says.