Australian Women Cricketers 'Molested' In Indore; Youth Held

Indore: Amid the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup, two Australian women cricketers were allegedly molested in the MIG police station area in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Friday. A case has been registered by the police based on a complaint, and the accused has been arrested. The Australia-South Africa match is slated for Saturday afternoon at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.

Police said the two women cricketers were heading to a cafe from the hotel they were staying in when, on the Khajrana Road, a bike-borne youth approached them and started harassing the duo. They immediately sent an alert to the team security officer, Danny Sims, stating that an unknown youth was harassing and attempting to touch them.

Soon after receiving the location details, Sims got in touch with the local police to report the matter. Soon, a police team rushed to the spot, spoke to the women players and reported the matter to senior police officials.

Subsequently, a formal complaint was lodged with the MIG police by Sims. Considering the seriousness of the matter, a case was immediately registered against the accused under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including molestation and a manhunt was launched for the culprit.