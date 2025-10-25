Australian Women Cricketers 'Molested' In Indore; Youth Held
The players were heading to a cafe on the Kajrana Road on Friday when the incident took place. The accused, Akil, is currently being questioned.
Published : October 25, 2025 at 12:54 PM IST
Indore: Amid the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup, two Australian women cricketers were allegedly molested in the MIG police station area in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Friday. A case has been registered by the police based on a complaint, and the accused has been arrested. The Australia-South Africa match is slated for Saturday afternoon at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.
Police said the two women cricketers were heading to a cafe from the hotel they were staying in when, on the Khajrana Road, a bike-borne youth approached them and started harassing the duo. They immediately sent an alert to the team security officer, Danny Sims, stating that an unknown youth was harassing and attempting to touch them.
Soon after receiving the location details, Sims got in touch with the local police to report the matter. Soon, a police team rushed to the spot, spoke to the women players and reported the matter to senior police officials.
Subsequently, a formal complaint was lodged with the MIG police by Sims. Considering the seriousness of the matter, a case was immediately registered against the accused under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including molestation and a manhunt was launched for the culprit.
Following a minute study of the CCTV footage from the spot, a youth, later identified as Akil of the Khajrana police station limits, was arrested. He is currently being questioned to get further information.
Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya said, "Preliminary investigation has been conducted into the alleged molestation of two female players of the Australian women's cricket team. The accused has been arrested and is presently being questioned."
The pattern of molestation incidents in Indore has raised numerous questions about the security of the city.
Also Read