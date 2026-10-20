ETV Bharat / sports

Australian Flavour In Ranji Trophy 2026/27: Umpire Ben Treloar To Officiate In Two Matches

File photo: Ben Treloar ( Getty Images )

Hyderabad: Ranji Trophy, India’s premier domestic competition, is a platform for Indian players to showcase their talent and make their way into the national side. The tournament is headlined by Indian players and Chinmay Suthar, who hit 400 for Mizoram against Nagaland. However, the tournament is set to witness an unusual phenomenon as an Australian umpire will officiate in two Ranji Trophy matches.

Ben Treloar will officiate in the two Ranji Trophy matches as part of the exchange programme between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket Australia (CA). Through the same programme, Indian umpire Parashar Joshi will tour Australia to officiate in two Sheffield Shield matches and one One Day Cup fixture.

Treloar's assignment on Indian soil will begin on October 18, as he will officiate in the match between Delhi and Gujarat. His second assignment will be the fixture between Mumbai and Haryana from October 26 to 29. The Australian official comes in with significant experience on his resume. He has officiated in 30 first-class matches, 20 List A games and 39 Big Bash League encounters. He has also stood in two women's One Day Internationals and four women's T20 Internationals. Treloar also works as Cricket New South Wales' Umpire Education Officer. File photo: Ben Treloar (Getty Images) On the other hand, Joshi will officiate in the Sheffield Shield fixture between Queensland and Tasmania at the Gabba from November 11 to 14. He will umpire at the same venue in the One Day Cup match on November 16 and will sign off his assignments with another Sheffield Shield fixture between New South Wales and Queensland from November 22 to 25.