Australian Flavour In Ranji Trophy 2026/27: Umpire Ben Treloar To Officiate In Two Matches
Australian umpire Ben Treloar will officiate in two Ranji Trophy matches as part of the exchange programme with Cricket Australia.
Published : October 20, 2026 at 11:51 AM IST
Hyderabad: Ranji Trophy, India’s premier domestic competition, is a platform for Indian players to showcase their talent and make their way into the national side. The tournament is headlined by Indian players and Chinmay Suthar, who hit 400 for Mizoram against Nagaland. However, the tournament is set to witness an unusual phenomenon as an Australian umpire will officiate in two Ranji Trophy matches.
Ben Treloar will officiate in the two Ranji Trophy matches as part of the exchange programme between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket Australia (CA). Through the same programme, Indian umpire Parashar Joshi will tour Australia to officiate in two Sheffield Shield matches and one One Day Cup fixture.
CA - BCCI UMPIRE EXCHANGE PROGRAM. - Australian umpire Ben Treloar will officiate in two Ranji Trophy matches in India. Indian umpire Parashar Joshi will travel to Australia to stand in two Sheffield Shield matches and one One Day Cup fixture. https://t.co/RtL5RGjxVs— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 20, 2026
Treloar's assignment on Indian soil will begin on October 18, as he will officiate in the match between Delhi and Gujarat. His second assignment will be the fixture between Mumbai and Haryana from October 26 to 29.
The Australian official comes in with significant experience on his resume. He has officiated in 30 first-class matches, 20 List A games and 39 Big Bash League encounters. He has also stood in two women's One Day Internationals and four women's T20 Internationals. Treloar also works as Cricket New South Wales' Umpire Education Officer.
On the other hand, Joshi will officiate in the Sheffield Shield fixture between Queensland and Tasmania at the Gabba from November 11 to 14. He will umpire at the same venue in the One Day Cup match on November 16 and will sign off his assignments with another Sheffield Shield fixture between New South Wales and Queensland from November 22 to 25.
Joshi has experience of 19 first-class games, 32 List A contests and 40 T20 fixtures in India, which includes stints in the Indian Premier League and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Notably, BCCI have been engaged with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket South Africa (CSA) in the umpire exchange programme. One of the examples of this was in 2013, when Adrian Holdstock from South Africa and Rob Bailey from England officiated in the Ranji Trophy knockout matches.
What is the exchange programme between the BCCI and CA?
BCCI and CA have collaborated in the past as well, and they announced an Umpire Exchange Programme in October 2026 recently. The aim of this exchange programme is to give match officials direct experience with different kinds of domestic structures, playing conditions and match-day environments.