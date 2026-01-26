Australian Open: Indian Challenge Ends As Yuki Bhambri Gets Eliminated From Third Round
Yuki Bhambri and Andre Goransson were knocked out of the third round of the Australian Open as they suffered a defeat.
Published : January 26, 2026 at 4:24 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian challenge came to an end in the Australian Open 2026 as the pair of Yuki Bhambri and Andre Goransson were eliminated from the third round of the Australian Open men’s doubles at Melbourne Park. The Indo-Swedish duo conceded a 6-7(7), 3-6 loss against Brazil’s unseeded duo Orlando Luz and Rafael Matos in a closely fought contest.
The match latest little over an hour, but the Indo-Swedish duo came short in the end. Bhambri and Goransson gave a strong fight in the opening set, but they were outplayed by their opponents in the second set.
With Bhambri’s defeat, India's challenge at the Melbourne Park came to an end. Earlier, he was ruled out of the mixed doubles after suffering a defeat while playing with America's Nicole Melichar-Martinez.
Also, N Sriram Balaji was ruled out of the men’s doubles event in the second round, partnering with Neil Oberleitner. Also, Indian participation in the junior Australian Open concluded on Saturday with Maaya Rajeshwaran and Arnav Paparkar as they suffered first-round exits.
Indians at the Australian Open
India have a rich history in the Australian Open and especially in the mixed doubles. Leander Paes has won three titles with different partners and one in men’s doubles with Radek Stepanek of the Czech Republic. Mahesh Bhupathi and Sania Mirza have won two Grand Slam titles, while Rohan Bopanna has also won one title.
Rohan Bopanna won the 2024 Australian Open with Matthew Ebden, who was playing in front of the home crowd. However, India are yet to get a significant performance in the singles. Sania Mirza reached the third round in 2005 and 2008, which was the best performance by an Indian player in singles of the Australian Open.