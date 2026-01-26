ETV Bharat / sports

Australian Open: Indian Challenge Ends As Yuki Bhambri Gets Eliminated From Third Round

Hyderabad: The Indian challenge came to an end in the Australian Open 2026 as the pair of Yuki Bhambri and Andre Goransson were eliminated from the third round of the Australian Open men’s doubles at Melbourne Park. The Indo-Swedish duo conceded a 6-7(7), 3-6 loss against Brazil’s unseeded duo Orlando Luz and Rafael Matos in a closely fought contest.

The match latest little over an hour, but the Indo-Swedish duo came short in the end. Bhambri and Goransson gave a strong fight in the opening set, but they were outplayed by their opponents in the second set.

With Bhambri’s defeat, India's challenge at the Melbourne Park came to an end. Earlier, he was ruled out of the mixed doubles after suffering a defeat while playing with America's Nicole Melichar-Martinez.