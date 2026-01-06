Australian Open Winners To Get INR 25.13 Crore As Prize Pool Increases By 16 %
The prize pool announced by the Australian Open has soared by 16% and so the winners will get INR 25.13 Crores.
Published : January 6, 2026 at 11:40 AM IST
Hyderabad: Tennis Australia has announced the largest prize money in the history of the tournament, and the players will now battle for a total purse of record Aus$111.5 million (INR 675 Crore approx.). There is a 16% increase from the previous prize pool. Also, there is an increased incentive for the players participating in qualifying rounds.
The winners of the men’s and women’s singles events will each earn Aus$4.15 million (INR 25.13 Crores), which is a 19 per cent rise from the previous sum of Aus$3.5 million paid last year. The boost highlights Tennis Australia’s approach of making the sport financially sustainable not just for champions, but for players across the draw as well.
The largest prize pool in Australian Open history 🤩https://t.co/E1jc7T9Iyk— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 6, 2026
Runner-up will get Aus$2.15M while the semi-finalists will bag an amount of Aus$1.25M for their performance in the competition.
The players who will be eliminated in the first round will receive Aus$150,000, while the ones knocked out in the opening round of qualifying will return hom with an amount of Aus$40,500.
The Australian Open will set a new benchmark in 2026 with a record-breaking $111.5 million prize pool, representing a 16 per cent increase on last year and the largest in the tournament’s history. pic.twitter.com/2ZNuiB10OS— TENNISMEDIA (@luciahoff) January 6, 2026
Notably, all singles and doubles players have a minimum 10% increase from the previous year in the new structure. Also, there is a significant surge in travel assistance (67%) and welfare initiatives.
Tournament director Craig Tiley stated that Tennis Australia is to support players at all levels.
“From boosting qualifying prize money by 55 per cent since 2023 to enhancing player benefits, we're ensuring professional tennis is sustainable for all competitors,” Tiley said. “By supporting players at all levels, we're building deeper talent pools and more compelling storylines for fans.”
The Australian Open will commence at Melbourne Park from January 18. Jannik Sinner will be defending his title in the men’s singles, while Madison Keys will be the defending champion in the women’s category.