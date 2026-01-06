ETV Bharat / sports

Australian Open Winners To Get INR 25.13 Crore As Prize Pool Increases By 16 %

Hyderabad: Tennis Australia has announced the largest prize money in the history of the tournament, and the players will now battle for a total purse of record Aus$111.5 million (INR 675 Crore approx.). There is a 16% increase from the previous prize pool. Also, there is an increased incentive for the players participating in qualifying rounds.

The winners of the men’s and women’s singles events will each earn Aus$4.15 million (INR 25.13 Crores), which is a 19 per cent rise from the previous sum of Aus$3.5 million paid last year. The boost highlights Tennis Australia’s approach of making the sport financially sustainable not just for champions, but for players across the draw as well.

Runner-up will get Aus$2.15M while the semi-finalists will bag an amount of Aus$1.25M for their performance in the competition.