Australian Open: Novak Djokovic Scripts History With 400th Grand Slam Win
With a victory in the Round 3 fixture at the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic scripted a unique record.
Published : January 24, 2026 at 7:31 PM IST
Hyderabad: Tennis legend Novak Djokovic added another feather to his cap with a triumph against Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands to advance to the Round of 16. With the straight-set win in the third round, he became the first player to register 400 victories in the Grand Slam tournaments. The Former World No. 1 beat the opponent by 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4) in a contest that went on for two hours and 44 minutes.
Djokovic controlled the proceedings in the first two sets with effective serves. Also, he hit his returns with depth and precision. However, the third set turned out to be much more demanding for the Serb player, which forced the set into a tie-break. In the tie-break, the 38-year-old held firm on his serve and capitalised on the three match point opportunities he got to win the fixture.
This is the most wins in tennis history.
Djokovic has now advanced into the Round of 16 and remains the oldest player in the tournament. Now, Djokovic will face the winner of the match between Jakub Mensik and American Ethan Quinn.
Most wins in the Grand Slam
Djokovic is now the only player with 400 victories in the Grand Slam, followed by Roger Federer of Switzerland and Serena Williams of the USA. Rafael Nadal and Martina Navratilova make up the list of the top five players with the most triumphs in the majors.
- Novak Djokovic - 400
- Roger Federer - 369
- Serena Williams - 367
- Rafael Nadal - 314
- Martina Navratilova - 306
Equals Federer in the Australian Open
Djokovic also reached the verge of surpassing Swiss legend Federer by equalling him. He levelled the latter in terms of most wins at the Melbourne Park with his 102nd victory in the Australian Open. A win in the next match will help him overtake his former rival.
This may be the point of the year already.
“I’m still trying to give these young guys a push for their money. I’m still around. I’m hanging in there,” Djokovic said after the match.
“Obviously, Alcaraz and Sinner are the two best players in the world. They’re playing on a different level from all of us right now. But, you know, when you enter the court and the ball rolls, you always have a chance.”