Australian Open: Novak Djokovic Scripts History With 400th Grand Slam Win

Hyderabad: Tennis legend Novak Djokovic added another feather to his cap with a triumph against Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands to advance to the Round of 16. With the straight-set win in the third round, he became the first player to register 400 victories in the Grand Slam tournaments. The Former World No. 1 beat the opponent by 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4) in a contest that went on for two hours and 44 minutes.

Djokovic controlled the proceedings in the first two sets with effective serves. Also, he hit his returns with depth and precision. However, the third set turned out to be much more demanding for the Serb player, which forced the set into a tie-break. In the tie-break, the 38-year-old held firm on his serve and capitalised on the three match point opportunities he got to win the fixture.

Djokovic has now advanced into the Round of 16 and remains the oldest player in the tournament. Now, Djokovic will face the winner of the match between Jakub Mensik and American Ethan Quinn.

Most wins in the Grand Slam