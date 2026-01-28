ETV Bharat / sports

Australian Open: Jannik Sinner Thumps Ben Shelton To Advance Into Semis

Hyderabad: The semifinal lineup for the Australian Open is final as Jannik Sinner booked his spot in the last four of the first Grand Slam of the season. Also, Jessica Pegula and E Rybakina won their respective quarterfinals to secure a spot in the semifinals.

Sinner hammers Ben Shelton

It was an easy win for Janik Sinner as he defeated Ben Shelton in three straight sets, leaving no stone unturned in getting a place into the last four. He beat his American opponent by 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in a dominant quarterfinal fixture. With the triumph, Sinner has made it to his third consecutive Australian Open semifinal and his ninth Grand Slam semifinal overall.

Sinner won the match thanks to his precision and control from the baseline. He kept Shelton under constant pressure, committing very few unforced errors and constructing points thoughtfully. His ability to play defensive strokes helped him restrict his opponent.