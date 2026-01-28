Australian Open: Jannik Sinner Thumps Ben Shelton To Advance Into Semis
All the semifinalists for the Australian Open are confirmed, as Janik Sinner booked a berth in the last four.
Published : January 28, 2026 at 5:43 PM IST
Hyderabad: The semifinal lineup for the Australian Open is final as Jannik Sinner booked his spot in the last four of the first Grand Slam of the season. Also, Jessica Pegula and E Rybakina won their respective quarterfinals to secure a spot in the semifinals.
Sinner hammers Ben Shelton
It was an easy win for Janik Sinner as he defeated Ben Shelton in three straight sets, leaving no stone unturned in getting a place into the last four. He beat his American opponent by 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in a dominant quarterfinal fixture. With the triumph, Sinner has made it to his third consecutive Australian Open semifinal and his ninth Grand Slam semifinal overall.
Jannik Sinner, unstoppable, unplayable, and into the #AO26 semis 👏💯@wwos • @espn • @tntsports • @wowowtennis • #AO26 pic.twitter.com/vmYJrqRul7— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2026
Sinner won the match thanks to his precision and control from the baseline. He kept Shelton under constant pressure, committing very few unforced errors and constructing points thoughtfully. His ability to play defensive strokes helped him restrict his opponent.
Sinner has won the last eight meetings and 22 consecutive sets against Ben Shelton. He has also bagged 36 of the last 37 sets in the Australian Open.
Australian Open 2026 Men's Singles semifinal— ishan (@imsport12) January 28, 2026
Carlos Alcaraz (1) v Alexander Zverev (3)
Jannik Sinner (2) v Novak Djokovic (4)
Head To Head Record @janniksin leads @DjokerNole 6-4@carlosalcaraz and Zverev tied 3-3 #AusOpen #AO26 #AustralianOpen #AustralianOpen2026 pic.twitter.com/cOl88p9nQf
With the victory, Sinner recorded a 19-match winning streak at Melbourne Park, tying him with Roger Federer in terms of fourth longest in tournament history. Only Novak Djokovic (33), Andre Agassi (26), and Ivan Lendl (20) have longer streaks.
Pegula and Rybakina into semis
Jessica Pegula beat Amanda Anisimova in two straight sets in the semifinal of the women’s singles. She won the first set with ease by 6-2, but the second set was a tough challenge for Pegula. After a close contest, Pegula eventually won the set by 7-5 and emerged triumphant in the All-USA affair.
Elena Rybakina beat Polish Iga Swiatek with ease, beating her in two straight sets. The Kazakh athlete won the match by 7-5 and 6-1. With the result, the semifinalists in the men’s singles and women’s singles are finalised.