Australian Open: Djokovic Advances Into Semis As Musetti Retires After Winning Two Sets

Hyderabad: The semifinal of the Australian Open 2026 between Italian fifth seed Lorenzo Musetti and Novak Djokovic witnessed an unusual phenomenon as the latter advanced into the semis despite his opponent being the better player on the day. Musseti won the first two sets of the match, but his struggle with the right thigh meant he quit in the third set while trailing on 1-3. The walkover from Musetti helped the Serbian make his way into his 13th Australian Open semifinal.

Musetti’s struggle in the third set

Musetti was on his way to enter the semis, but the third set saw him struggle due to the injury. The 23-year-old took a medical time-out when he was trailing 1-2. He was struggling to move and eventually decided to quit. Thus, the match saw a dramatic ending with the players who were dominating most of the proceedings suffering a defeat.

Musetti’s backhand slices and Djokovic losing cool at the umpire

The Italian was effective with his backhand slices, using them down the court and cross-court to deceive Djokovic, who had no answer to his opponent’s hits.