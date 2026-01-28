Australian Open: Djokovic Advances Into Semis As Musetti Retires After Winning Two Sets
Ten-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic has entered his 13th semifinal at Melbourne Park.
Published : January 28, 2026 at 1:09 PM IST
Hyderabad: The semifinal of the Australian Open 2026 between Italian fifth seed Lorenzo Musetti and Novak Djokovic witnessed an unusual phenomenon as the latter advanced into the semis despite his opponent being the better player on the day. Musseti won the first two sets of the match, but his struggle with the right thigh meant he quit in the third set while trailing on 1-3. The walkover from Musetti helped the Serbian make his way into his 13th Australian Open semifinal.
Musetti’s struggle in the third set
Musetti was on his way to enter the semis, but the third set saw him struggle due to the injury. The 23-year-old took a medical time-out when he was trailing 1-2. He was struggling to move and eventually decided to quit. Thus, the match saw a dramatic ending with the players who were dominating most of the proceedings suffering a defeat.
Musetti’s backhand slices and Djokovic losing cool at the umpire
The Italian was effective with his backhand slices, using them down the court and cross-court to deceive Djokovic, who had no answer to his opponent’s hits.
Djokovic had started on high, breaking Musetti’s serve early in the game. It was the only moment where the Serb looked in total control, but his rival bounced back not only to level the scores but win the set by breaking Djokovic’s serve.
The second set was a close contest, but Musetti was dominant this time, winning it by 6-4. After winning the two sets, the fifth seed was on the verge of winning, but an injury ruled him out of the game.
Djokovic admits he was losing
After Djokovic entered the semis thanks to Musetti's walkover, he admitted he was surely on his way home tonight.
“First of all, I don’t know what to say except that I feel really sorry for him. He was the better player today. I was basically on my way home tonight,” he said.
“This kind of thing has happened to me a few times, but to be in the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam, two sets to love up and in full control, it’s just so unfortunate. I really wish him a speedy recovery. He should have been the winner today, no doubt.”