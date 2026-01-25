ETV Bharat / sports

Australian Open: Learner Tien Stuns Daniil Medvedev For Second Successive Year With Straight-Sets Win

The fourth-round encounter was briefly halted for around 10 minutes when Tien was forced to take a medical break for a nosebleed. He stuffed up his nose with tissues before resuming his play. Tien dictated rallies and took control of the proceedings from the baseline afterwards.

Last year, Tien beat the Russian player in the second round battle at Melbourne Park that lasted for five sets and nearly five hours. This time, he replicated the same feat in just an hour and 42 minutes on Margaret Court Arena.

With the triumph, he made it to the quarter-final of the tournament. Notably, Tien had defeated Medvedev last year as well in the Round 2 clash.

Hyderabad: American teenager Learner Tien scripted an upset in the Australian Open 2026, beating Russian star Daniil Medvedev by 6-4, 6-0, 6-3 on Sunday. Notably, the 20-year-old became the youngest player to enter a quarterfinal of the Australian Open, bettering Nick Kyrgios’ record in 2025.

Medvedev had earlier admitted that he did not enjoy playing against the American teenager after three tiring fixtures between the two last season. Tien smashed 33 winners in the match. Also, Medvedev’s count of six double faults to Tien’s one turned out to be too costly for him.

The match swung in Tien’s favour in the second set as he won it by 6-0. Also, it was the first time that Medvedev lost a set without holding any of his serves in the Grand Slam from 452 sets. He capitalised on the scoring momentum afterwards and went on to win the next set as well. He smashed 33 winners and won seven out of 10 break points.

Tien stated that it is special to play at Melbourne Park.

"It feels amazing, it is so special to do it here. It is so special to come back here and play every year, and it was a big goal of mine [to play well here], and I am super happy,” the American teenager said after winning the match.

"Every year since I have come here, the crowd support has been amazing. I don't know why, but every year it has been so special to come back and have a crowd like this, with so much energy. It means the world to me," he added.

Tien will now play against third seed Alexander Zverev, who earlier cruised past Francisco Cerundolo 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 to book a spot in the semi-final.