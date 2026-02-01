ETV Bharat / sports

Carlos Alcaraz Wins Maiden Australian Open Title Outplaying Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic. Although the age factor was in favour of Alcaraz, Djokovic produced a tough fight for his opponent. Alcaraz lost the first set by 6-2 as his service was broken twice in the set. However, he won the next three sets to clinch his maiden title.

Hyderabad: Carlos Alcaraz emerged triumphant in the title decider of the Australian Open 2026, securing first title run at Melbourne Park, beating the 10-time champion by 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5. Also, he became the youngest to win a career slam in Men's Tennis at the age of 22.

It was a battle between the youth and the experience as a 22-year-old who is a rising star in the tennis world was up against a veteran who is known for producing excellent performances in Grand Slam tournaments. The Serb had started the match well but eventuall difference between the fitness of the two started showing, and Djokovic preferred focusing on the drop shots to deceive his opponents. Alcaraz's court coverage was brilliant, and it helped him secure a victory by bagging three successive sets.

What is a career slam?

A career slam is when a player wins all four Majors in his career. The four majors are the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open. He won the other three majors except for the Australian Open in the last two years and now completed the career slam with a title run at Melbourne Park.