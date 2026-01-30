Carlos Alcaraz Enters Australian Open Final For First Time, Beating Alexander Zverev
In a thrilling contest that lasted five sets, Carlos Alcaraz emerged triumphant to reach maiden Australian Open final.
Hyderabad: Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz outplayed Germany’s Alexander Zverev in the semifinal of the Australian Open that lasted five sets. By winning the fixture that went both ways, Alcaraz made it into the final of the Australian Open for the first time, winning the match by 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-7(3), 6-7(4), 7-5. The match saw both players giving their best, and the spectators were served with one of the best matches the sport has ever produced in terms of quality.
Alcaraz win first two sets
Alcaraz started the match on a high note as he won the first two sets. He won the first set, getting a single break in the set, while the second one was a closely fought contest. In the set that went into the tiebreaker, the Spaniard held his nerves in the decisive moments and won the set. He looked to cruise into the final of the Australian Open for the first time in his career, but there was a twist yet to come as the match progressed. It was 6-6 in the third set, and he was on his way to the title decider of the tournament, but Zverev decided to flip the script.
Zverev's comeback
Just when chips were down, Zverev paved his way into the match, excelling in the next two sets. He won the third and fourth sets by 7-6, showing his composure in the tie-break. His superior game in the tie-breaks helped him survive a straight-set defeat and create an opportunity to emerge victorious.
In the fifth and final set, he had broken Alcaraz's serve and was on the verge of victory but then his opponent showed why he is one of the best in the business. Alcaraz bounced back after his serve got broken early in the decisive set and won the match by 7-5 to secure a berth in the maiden Australian Open final.