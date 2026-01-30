ETV Bharat / sports

Carlos Alcaraz Enters Australian Open Final For First Time, Beating Alexander Zverev

Hyderabad: Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz outplayed Germany’s Alexander Zverev in the semifinal of the Australian Open that lasted five sets. By winning the fixture that went both ways, Alcaraz made it into the final of the Australian Open for the first time, winning the match by 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-7(3), 6-7(4), 7-5. The match saw both players giving their best, and the spectators were served with one of the best matches the sport has ever produced in terms of quality.

Alcaraz win first two sets

Alcaraz started the match on a high note as he won the first two sets. He won the first set, getting a single break in the set, while the second one was a closely fought contest. In the set that went into the tiebreaker, the Spaniard held his nerves in the decisive moments and won the set. He looked to cruise into the final of the Australian Open for the first time in his career, but there was a twist yet to come as the match progressed. It was 6-6 in the third set, and he was on his way to the title decider of the tournament, but Zverev decided to flip the script.