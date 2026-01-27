ETV Bharat / sports

Australian Open: Alcaraz And Zverev Enter Semis; Svitolina Stuns Gauff

Alcaraz had to grind hard in the first set against Alex de Minaur of Australia, but he eventually emerged triumphant by 7-5. He dominated in the next two sets, winning them by 6-2 and 6-1, respectively. With the triumph, Alcaraz advanced into the semifinal of the tournament,

Hyderabad: Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and Germany’s Alexander Zverev booked their spots in the semifinal of the men’s singles in the Australian Open 2026. Aryna Sabalenka also secured her berth in the top four. However, the most shocking result came in the quarterfinal played between Ukraine's Elina Svitolina and world number three Coco Gauff of the United States.

In another semifinal played in men’s singles, world number three Alexander Zverev was engaged in a thrilling contest with American Learner Tien, who is coming into the fixture after beating Daniil Medvedev in the Round 4 clash. Zverev won the first set by 6-3, but his opponent bounced back in the match, winning the second set by 7-6.

Zverev then staged a recovery to bag the third set by 6-1 and then fought back to win the final set by 7-6. He outplayed Tien by 6-3, 6-7, 6-1, and 7-6 to make entry into the top four of the Australian Open.

Coco Gauff suffers an upset

The show was stolen by Ukraine's Elina Svitolina as she outplayed world number three Coco Gauff of the United States. Unexpectedly, Svitolina dominated the proceedings right from the start and beat her opponent in two straight sets. She first thrashed her rival by 6-1 and then dominated the second set, beating her opponent by 6-2.

Svotlina reached the quarterfinal of the Australian Open thrice in the past (2018,2019 and 2025). She lost to Mertens in 2018, was outplayed by Naomi Osaka in 2019 and came short against Madison Keys in 2025. She surpassed the hurdle of the quarterfinal this year, defeating the higher-seeded American player.