AO 2025: ‘Looks Like A Script’, Fans Speculate Jannik Sinner Being Helped With A Heat Break By Officials
Jannik Sinner’s Australian Open fixture witnessed a heat break controversy on Saturday in the Round 3 game.
Published : January 24, 2026 at 2:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: Jannik Sinner won his Round 3 fixture in the Australian Open in four sets against Eliot Spizzirri. However, the match witnessed a controversial moment, and the fans accused the officials of helping him win the match, recovering from the cramps. After he won the match by 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4, which involved a heat-related stoppage, fans expressed their anger over the bias on social media.
Battling under a temperature of 37 degree celsius, he suffered from severe cramps. He came back strong after losing the second set and was trailing behind in the third set before bouncing back to win the match. His resilience was praised by many, but there was also a fierce debate on social media around the timing of the ‘heat break’.
Heat break after Sinner suffers cramps
Sinner was visibly in distress under the extreme heat and lost the opening set after Spizzirri inked a comeback after going 4–2 down in the set. By winning the opening set, he broke the Italian’s run of winning 12 matches in a row without dropping any set.
The roof was closed just for Jannik Sinner in the third set. He was down 1-3 at that time and was having cramps.— Victor Okechukwu (@Uzochuwu1) January 24, 2026
After a very short break, he went on to win the match.
It looks like a script!!#AusOpen2026 pic.twitter.com/rwZG4UzXsi
As the game progressed, he was seen limping between the points and was calling for medical attention at frequent intervals after suffering cramps. Sinner admitted after the match it is an area where he needs to improve.
“Many things. It started with the leg, and then it got into the arms so I was cramping a bit all over,” he said. Acknowledging the physical toll, he added, “This is the sport. I know this is an area I need to improve. Which is also a positive thing; we will try to work on it every day.”
How convenient Jannik Sinner gets ANOTHER 15 minute break between set 3 and 4. This is some of the most insane blatant favoritism i’ve ever seen.— aaron maze (@SportsRRigged) January 24, 2026
The controversial moment occurred in the third set when Sinner was trailing by 3-1 and appeared to be on the verge of retirement due to the cramps. However, the heat policy kicked in. Play on the outside courts was suspended, and the roof across Melbourne Park was closed, including at Rod Laver Arena.
After a break of 10 minutes, he returned to the court and was moving more freely.
Outrage from fans
The comeback from the Sinner didn’t sit well with the fans on social media, and they alleged that Sinner was helped to win. Some also claimed that it looked like a script in favour of Sinner.
Absolutely ridiculous favor done for Jannik Sinner here in the 3rd round of the Australian Open. Getting beaten by the American and the chair umpire suddenly decides to stop the match mid set to close the roof and then decided to give Jannik another 10 minute break after— Morris&Mestemaker (@ColdW0rld10) January 24, 2026
Tournament officials defended the call, saying that the heat stress scale exceeded 5.0. It is a threshold which mandates suspension or roof closure through Australian Open regulations.
Chair umpire: Jannik, you seem to be cramping. Let’s take a break. Want to go take a shower? Should I bring you some ice cream?— KW (@kwitzling) January 24, 2026
Every other court: You’re good for another half-hour, suck it up.
I like Sinner, but this is ridiculously unfair to Spizzirri. #AusOpen