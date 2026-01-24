ETV Bharat / sports

AO 2025: ‘Looks Like A Script’, Fans Speculate Jannik Sinner Being Helped With A Heat Break By Officials

Hyderabad: Jannik Sinner won his Round 3 fixture in the Australian Open in four sets against Eliot Spizzirri. However, the match witnessed a controversial moment, and the fans accused the officials of helping him win the match, recovering from the cramps. After he won the match by 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4, which involved a heat-related stoppage, fans expressed their anger over the bias on social media.

Battling under a temperature of 37 degree celsius, he suffered from severe cramps. He came back strong after losing the second set and was trailing behind in the third set before bouncing back to win the match. His resilience was praised by many, but there was also a fierce debate on social media around the timing of the ‘heat break’.

Heat break after Sinner suffers cramps

Sinner was visibly in distress under the extreme heat and lost the opening set after Spizzirri inked a comeback after going 4–2 down in the set. By winning the opening set, he broke the Italian’s run of winning 12 matches in a row without dropping any set.

As the game progressed, he was seen limping between the points and was calling for medical attention at frequent intervals after suffering cramps. Sinner admitted after the match it is an area where he needs to improve.