ETV Bharat / sports

Australian Grand Prix Qualifying: Max Verstappen Crashes Out, George Russell Storms To Pole Position

Hyderabad: George Russell and Mercedes got off to a strong start in the season-opening Australian Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday, March 7. Russell's teammate, Kimi Antonelli, grabbed the second spot, and Mercedes will start in the first two positions now in the main race.

Max Verstappen was knocked out without any timing

Four-time champion Max Verstappen had an unfortunate day in the circuit as he was eliminated just minutes after Q1 got underway in the very first lap of the qualifying race. The driver from the Netherlands lost control of the rear of his car. The car then crashed into the barriers, and it forced a red flag.

The session came to a brief halt, but it restarted with some drama as Mercedes let Antonelli onto the track with a cooler still attached to the car. The cooler fell off the track, and it was hit by Lando Norris' car. Despite that, Russell asserted his dominance and claimed the top spot in all three sessions of qualifying.