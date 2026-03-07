ETV Bharat / sports

Australian Grand Prix Qualifying: Max Verstappen Crashes Out, George Russell Storms To Pole Position

George Russell and Mercedes secured the pole position in the season-opening Australian GP on Saturday, but it was a disappointing day for Max Verstappen.

Hyderabad: George Russell and Mercedes got off to a strong start in the season-opening Australian Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday, March 7. Russell's teammate, Kimi Antonelli, grabbed the second spot, and Mercedes will start in the first two positions now in the main race.

Max Verstappen was knocked out without any timing

Four-time champion Max Verstappen had an unfortunate day in the circuit as he was eliminated just minutes after Q1 got underway in the very first lap of the qualifying race. The driver from the Netherlands lost control of the rear of his car. The car then crashed into the barriers, and it forced a red flag.

The session came to a brief halt, but it restarted with some drama as Mercedes let Antonelli onto the track with a cooler still attached to the car. The cooler fell off the track, and it was hit by Lando Norris' car. Despite that, Russell asserted his dominance and claimed the top spot in all three sessions of qualifying.

No driver was able to come close to Russell’s benchmark lap. Antonelli finished in second place while Isack Hadjar slotted into third. Charles Leclerc, Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton, Liam Lawson, and rookie Arvid Lindblad made up the top nine.

Verstappen on his car crash

“The car just locked on the rear axles,” Verstappen reported over the radio following the incident. Although he didn’t suffer much damage but it resulted in him not qualifying for the main race.

Australian Grand Prix Qualifying results

DriverTeamTime
1) George RussellMercedes1:18.518
2) Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.293
3) Isack HadjarRed Bull+0.785
4) Charles LeclercFerrari+0.809
5) Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.862
6) Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.957
7) Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.960
8) Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1.476
9) Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls+2.729
10) Gabriel BortoletoAudino time set in Q3
Knocked out in Q2
11) Nico HulkenbergAudi1:20.303
12) Oliver BearmanHaas1:20.311
13) Esteban OconHaas1:20.491
14) Pierre GaslyAlpine1:20.501
15) Alex AlbonWilliams1:20.941
16) Franco ColapintoAlpine1:21.270
Knocked out in Q1
17) Fernando AlonsoAston Martin1:22.969
18) Sergio PerezCadillac1:22.605
19) Valtteri BottasCadillac1:23.244
20) Max VerstappenRed Bullno time set
21) Carlos SainzWilliamsno time set
22) Lance StrollAston Martinno time set

