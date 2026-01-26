Legendary Australian Cricketer’s Cap Gets Auctioned At INR 4.20 Crore
Sir Donald Bradman’s Baggy Green cap was sold for INR 4.20 Crore rupees in the auction.
Published : January 26, 2026 at 7:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: Legendary cricketers are often honoured for their iconic performances on the cricket field. Former Australian cricketer Sir Donald Bradman’s rare Baggy Green cap worn by him was sold for a staggering 460,000 dollars (INR 4.20 Crores) at auction, setting a new record for the highest price for one of his caps.
The iconic auction was held on the Gold Coast, highlighting its national significance. The winning bid came from an anonymous Australian collector. He confirmed that the cap will be treasured in a museum, which will ensure that it will remain accessible to the public.
Bradman had personally gifted his cap to the fellow Test cricketer SW Sohoni during the series against India he played in 1947–48. Bradman boasts an incredible Test career with an average of 99.94. The iconic baggy green cap remained within the same family for more than 75 years and was never publicly exhibited before the sale took place.
“Unveil a piece of cricketing history with this stunning 1947–48 Australian Baggy Cap, crafted by Farmer’s Sydney and adorned with the Cricket Coat of Arms,” the cap’s Lloyds listing said.
“Cherished in the family collection ever since, this cap links you to Don Bradman’s invincible era and a memorable exchange with the Indian squad,” it added.
Baggy Green caps from Bradman’s era are extremely rare, with only a few owning them. Thus, it has made them the most coveted artefacts in cricket memorabilia. The record-breaking sale reinforces Bardman’s legacy in the world of cricket.
In the 52 Test matches he played for Australia, Bradman scored 6,996 runs at an average of 99.94. He smashed 29 centuries, including two triple hundreds. He led Australia to dominance from 1928 to 1948. He set an extremely high standard of batting excellence in red-ball cricket.