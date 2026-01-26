ETV Bharat / sports

Legendary Australian Cricketer’s Cap Gets Auctioned At INR 4.20 Crore

Hyderabad: Legendary cricketers are often honoured for their iconic performances on the cricket field. Former Australian cricketer Sir Donald Bradman’s rare Baggy Green cap worn by him was sold for a staggering 460,000 dollars (INR 4.20 Crores) at auction, setting a new record for the highest price for one of his caps.

The iconic auction was held on the Gold Coast, highlighting its national significance. The winning bid came from an anonymous Australian collector. He confirmed that the cap will be treasured in a museum, which will ensure that it will remain accessible to the public.

Bradman had personally gifted his cap to the fellow Test cricketer SW Sohoni during the series against India he played in 1947–48. Bradman boasts an incredible Test career with an average of 99.94. The iconic baggy green cap remained within the same family for more than 75 years and was never publicly exhibited before the sale took place.

“Unveil a piece of cricketing history with this stunning 1947–48 Australian Baggy Cap, crafted by Farmer’s Sydney and adorned with the Cricket Coat of Arms,” the cap’s Lloyds listing said.