AUS vs IND 3rd T20I: Jasprit Bumrah On Verge Of Major Milestone In Hobart
Australia will be up against India in the third match of the T20I series in Hobart on November 2.
Published : November 2, 2025 at 10:53 AM IST|
Updated : November 2, 2025 at 10:58 AM IST
Hyderabad: Australia are set to take on India in the third T20I of the five-match series in Hobart on November 2. The visitors are 1-0 down with three more matches to go in the series, and so it will be a do-or-die clash for the Men in Blue to win the series. The match will also provide an opportunity for Jasprit Bumrah to join an exclusive club by reaching a major milestone. The right-arm pacer is currently India’s key pacer in all the formats, and he will be eyeing to deliver for the team in the rest of the matches.
Bumrah to create history in Hobart
The third fixture in Hobart will give a chance to Bumrah to ink his name in the record books. The 31-year-old needs to take two wickets to complete 100 dismissals in T20Is. With two more wickets, Bumrah will become the first Indian bowler to take 100 wickets in all three formats. He will join an exclusive list of bowlers who have achieved that feat. The illustrious list includes Tim Southee, Lasith Malinga, Shakib Al Hasan and Shaheen Shah Afridi, who have also managed to take 100 wickets across all three formats.
Currently, Bumrah has 98 T20I wickets, 226 wickets in 50 Tests and 149 wickets in 89 ODIs so far. Southee picked 391 wickets in Tests, 221 in ODIs and 164 in T20Is, while Malinga managed to scalp 101 wickets in Tests, 338 in ODIs and 108 in T20Is.
Amongst active cricketers in the list, the 38-year-old Shakib Al Hasan has taken 246 wickets in Tests, 317 in ODIs and 149 in T20Is. Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi has 121 wickets in Tests, 131 in ODIs and 122 in T20Is.
Second Indian bowler to take 100 T20I wickets
Also, Bumrah can become only the second Indian bowler after Arshdeep Singh to take 100 wickets in the shortest format of the game. The left-arm pacer from Punjab became the first Indian bowler to take 100 wickets in T20Is last month.