AUS vs IND 3rd T20I: Jasprit Bumrah On Verge Of Major Milestone In Hobart

Hyderabad: Australia are set to take on India in the third T20I of the five-match series in Hobart on November 2. The visitors are 1-0 down with three more matches to go in the series, and so it will be a do-or-die clash for the Men in Blue to win the series. The match will also provide an opportunity for Jasprit Bumrah to join an exclusive club by reaching a major milestone. The right-arm pacer is currently India’s key pacer in all the formats, and he will be eyeing to deliver for the team in the rest of the matches.

Bumrah to create history in Hobart

The third fixture in Hobart will give a chance to Bumrah to ink his name in the record books. The 31-year-old needs to take two wickets to complete 100 dismissals in T20Is. With two more wickets, Bumrah will become the first Indian bowler to take 100 wickets in all three formats. He will join an exclusive list of bowlers who have achieved that feat. The illustrious list includes Tim Southee, Lasith Malinga, Shakib Al Hasan and Shaheen Shah Afridi, who have also managed to take 100 wickets across all three formats.