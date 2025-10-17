ETV Bharat / sports

AUS vs IND: Australia Suffers Blow Ahead Of India Series; Marnus Labuschagne Replaces Cameron Green In ODIs

Hyderabad: The Australian cricket team dealt another blow ahead of the ODI series against India as Cameron Green has been ruled out due to low-grade side soreness. Marnus Labuschagne has been called to replace the 26-year-old. Green’s absence from the Australian squad could have a significant impact on their Ashes preparations.

Green has recently started medium pace bowling after a significant gap. Labuschagne is currently in impressive form in the domestic circuit and hit his fourth century of the season while playing for Queensland in their ongoing Sheffield Shield clash against South Australia. He will fly from Adelaide after the conclusion of the contest to join the Australian team in Perth ahead of the first ODI of the series on October 19.

Green was part of the Western Australian squad in their opening Shield round match against New South Wales. However, he only bowled four out of the scheduled eight overs. Cricket Australia's medical staff had restricted him from bowling on consecutive days.