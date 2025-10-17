ETV Bharat / sports

AUS vs IND: Australia Suffers Blow Ahead Of India Series; Marnus Labuschagne Replaces Cameron Green In ODIs

Marnus Labuschagne has been called up as the replacement for the injured all-rounder Cameron Green in Australia’s squad.

Australia vs India ODI series
File Photo: Marnus Labuschagne (AFP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : October 17, 2025 at 12:37 PM IST

Hyderabad: The Australian cricket team dealt another blow ahead of the ODI series against India as Cameron Green has been ruled out due to low-grade side soreness. Marnus Labuschagne has been called to replace the 26-year-old. Green’s absence from the Australian squad could have a significant impact on their Ashes preparations.

Green has recently started medium pace bowling after a significant gap. Labuschagne is currently in impressive form in the domestic circuit and hit his fourth century of the season while playing for Queensland in their ongoing Sheffield Shield clash against South Australia. He will fly from Adelaide after the conclusion of the contest to join the Australian team in Perth ahead of the first ODI of the series on October 19.

Green was part of the Western Australian squad in their opening Shield round match against New South Wales. However, he only bowled four out of the scheduled eight overs. Cricket Australia's medical staff had restricted him from bowling on consecutive days.

"Green will complete a short period of rehabilitation and is tracking to return to play in round three of the Sheffield Shield to continue his preparation for the Ashes," CA said in a statement this morning.

The Ashes opener against England is just five weeks away, and thus, it is a cause of concern for the Australian side. Skipper Pat Cummins’s presence in the first Perth Test from November 21, as he continues to recover from lumbar back stress. Pacer Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett are also sustaining injuries.

Labuschagne was initially omitted from the squad against India, but with Green missing the series, it has opened up an opportunity for him to be part of the squad in the first match.

Australia squad for first ODI

Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc.

