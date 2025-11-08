ETV Bharat / sports

AUS vs IND 4th T20I Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Brisbane Cricket Ground?

Australia will be up against India in the fifth T20I at the Brisbane Cricket Ground on November 8.

Australia vs India 4th T20I Rain Prediction
Representational Image (AFP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : November 8, 2025 at 9:37 AM IST

Hyderabad: The stage is set for the final T20I of the five-match series between Australia and India. Brisbane Cricket Ground, also known as the Gabba, will host the match. India are leading the series 2-1, and so they will look to seal the series with another victory. On the other hand, it will be a do-or-die clash for the Australian side as they will lose the series as well if they lose the game. India won the last by 48 runs and thus, they are heading into the contest with confidence.

Australia are missing the services of their experienced pacer Josh Hazlewood, and the hosts will rely on the young squad to tackle the spin of Varun Chakaravarthy, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar, who have been impressive so far in the series.

Shubman Gill rose to the occasion in the last match for India playing a knock of 46 runs. Bowlers dished out a clinical display to bundle out Australia on 119 and register an easy win.

India vs Australia weather prediction

The match is set to start at 1:45 PM IST and 6:15 PM local time. The rain prediction is hovering around 50 % throughout the match. Especially, the rain is likely to interrupt the game in the second innings as the rain probability goes up to 60 %.

Weather Forecast for IND vs AUS 4th T20I (Screenshot from Accuweather.com)

If the rain plays spoilsport and the match gets abandoned, it will be beneficial for India as they will win the series. However, for Australia, it will be important that the match is played as they ned a win to level the series and avoid a defeat.

Weather Forecast for IND vs AUS 4th T20I (Screenshot from Accuweather.com)

Head to head

Both teams have played 36 matches and India have won 22 matches. Australia have emerged triumphant on 12 occasions. Two of the matches ended in a no result. The overall matchup gives India an edge, and so they would be the favourites heading into the clash.

