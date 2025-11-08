ETV Bharat / sports

AUS vs IND 4th T20I Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Brisbane Cricket Ground?

Hyderabad: The stage is set for the final T20I of the five-match series between Australia and India. Brisbane Cricket Ground, also known as the Gabba, will host the match. India are leading the series 2-1, and so they will look to seal the series with another victory. On the other hand, it will be a do-or-die clash for the Australian side as they will lose the series as well if they lose the game. India won the last by 48 runs and thus, they are heading into the contest with confidence.

Australia are missing the services of their experienced pacer Josh Hazlewood, and the hosts will rely on the young squad to tackle the spin of Varun Chakaravarthy, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar, who have been impressive so far in the series.

Shubman Gill rose to the occasion in the last match for India playing a knock of 46 runs. Bowlers dished out a clinical display to bundle out Australia on 119 and register an easy win.