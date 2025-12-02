AUS vs ENG: Usman Khawaja Ruled Out Of Brisbane Test Due To Back Spasm
Australia opener Usman Khawaja has been ruled out of the second Test in the Ashes after suffering an injury in the first Test.
Published : December 2, 2025 at 2:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: Australia will have to go with a new opening combination in the second Test of the Ashes 2025-26 after veteran Usman Khawaja was ruled out of the fixture. The 38-year-old opening batter failed to recover from the back spasm he was suffering during the first match of the series.
Khawaja batted for 30 minutes during the net session on Monday, but he seemed in discomfort during the training drill, which showed concerns over his readiness ahead of the contest. Considering the left-handed batter was not looking completely fit to participate in the Brisbane Test, Cricket Australia made the decision two days before the start of the second match.
With Khawaja not playing in the match, Australia might have to opt for the third opening combination of the series in as many innings. The Australian batter was not able to open the innings in either innings of the first Test.
Australia sent Marnus Labuschagne as the makeshift opener in the first innings of the opening Test alongside debutant Jake Weatherald. In the second innings, Travis Head replaced Marnus for the opening slot. As Australia have not named any replacement for the left-handed batter, Josh Inglish and Beau Webster might get a place in the playing XI for the opening slot.
England have named their playing XI for the second Test, replacing Mark Wood with Will Jacks. Wood is rested as the team wants him to play the remainder of the series and manage his workload accordingly. Also, Jacks will provide depth in the batting along with spin option.
Khawaja’s Test career
Khawaja has amassed 6055 runs in his Test career with an average of 43.56, including 16 centuries and 27 half-centuries. Against England, he has racked up 1380 runs with an average of 39.42, including four centuries.