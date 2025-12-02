ETV Bharat / sports

AUS vs ENG: Usman Khawaja Ruled Out Of Brisbane Test Due To Back Spasm

Hyderabad: Australia will have to go with a new opening combination in the second Test of the Ashes 2025-26 after veteran Usman Khawaja was ruled out of the fixture. The 38-year-old opening batter failed to recover from the back spasm he was suffering during the first match of the series.

Khawaja batted for 30 minutes during the net session on Monday, but he seemed in discomfort during the training drill, which showed concerns over his readiness ahead of the contest. Considering the left-handed batter was not looking completely fit to participate in the Brisbane Test, Cricket Australia made the decision two days before the start of the second match.

With Khawaja not playing in the match, Australia might have to opt for the third opening combination of the series in as many innings. The Australian batter was not able to open the innings in either innings of the first Test.