Travis Head's Century Leads Australia To 8-Wicket Victory Over England In Ashes Series Opener

Australia's Brendan Doggett ducks a bouncer on day two of the first Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Perth, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. ( AP )

Perth: Travis Head flipped the narrative and dominated the England pace bowlers with one of the great centuries in Ashes cricket Saturday as Australia raced to an eight-wicket victory with three days to spare in the first test.

Head turned England’s “Bazball” tactics back on the visitors, clobbering a century from 69 deliveries after being promoted up the order to open the innings when Usman Khawaja was injured. Australia captain Steve Smith said Head offered to open the innings and he told him: "Go for your life!"

“That innings from Travis Head was out of this world," Smith said. In three innings across five sessions, fast bowlers were right on top as 30 wickets fell for 468 runs 113 overs in Perth — 19 on a chaotic Day 1 and 11 before the tea interval on Day 2.

Set 205 to win, Head went in as a makeshift opener and plundered 123 from 83 balls, hitting boundaries to all parts of the ground as he hit the rope 16 times and cleared it on four occasions. He was caught in the outfield trying to rush to victory, with Australia needing just 13 runs to win at 192-2.

Marnus Labuschagne leveled the scores with a six and was unbeaten on 51 when Australia reached 205-2. Australia extended its unbeaten run in home Ashes tests to 16, with 14 victories and two draws since losing the 2010-11 series.

Momentum swinging test

England was on top for the first four sessions but lost control with a batting collapse after the lunch interval on Day 2. Stokes won the toss, batted and England was skittled for 172, with veteran Australian paceman Mitchell Starc leading an under-strength bowling attack with a career-best 7-58.

Australia was then bowled out for 132, with the highest individual score of 26 and Stokes snaring a five-wicket haul after some early fireworks from his seamers. In its second innings, England was cruising at 65-1 until the big momentum shift. At 76-2, England lost three wickets without scoring — lucky not to be 4-0 because of a dropped catch — and slid to be all out for 164.

That set up the last innings, with Australia having three days and one session to chase a moderate victory target. Enter the moustachioed match-winner, Travis Head.

England's second innings demise

The statistics suggested the pitch at Perth Stadium was playing like a minefield for most of the first two days. Starc had 10 wickets for the match including the 7-58 in the first innings, starting Day 2 with a spectacular return catch to remove Zac Crawley and also removing Joe Root and Stokes as England was dismissed for 164 in its second innings.