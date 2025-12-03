ETV Bharat / sports

Ashes 2025 2nd Test Live Streaming: Where To Watch Australia vs England Second Test Live On TV And Online?

Hyderabad: After Australia got off to a winning start in the Ashes 2025-26, the two teams are set to meet for the second match of the series in Brisbane. Australia won the match by eight wickets and will aim to extend their lead, while England will be eyeing a comeback with a victory in the contest.

Mitchell Starc was the star of the match as he picked 10 wickets across both innings. Travis Head played a match-winning knock of an unbeaten 123 runs. Considering the kind of knock he played in the match, Head is likely to open in the second match of the series.

Australia suffered a big blow ahead of the match as Usman Khawaja was ruled out of the contest. England made one change in their playing XI, replacing Shoaib Bashir with Will Jacks who is returning to the team after a gap of three years.

Head-to-head record

A total of 362 Test matches have been played between the two nations, with Australia having an upper hand in the matchup. Australia have won 153 matches while England have won 112 matches. 97 matches ended in a draw.

AUS vs ENG 2nd Test live streaming details

When will the Australia vs England 2nd Test take place?

The second Test of the five-match series between Australia and England will take place on Thursday, December 4 at 9:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 9 AM IST.

Where will the Australia vs England 2nd Test be held?