T20 World Cup 2026: How Australia Can Qualify For Super 8 Despite Losing Against Sri Lanka?
Australia Super 8’s hopes hang by a thread after they suffered a defeat against Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup 2026 clash.
Published : February 17, 2026 at 11:17 AM IST
Hyderabad: After suffering a defeat against Sri Lanka in the group match of the T20 World Cup 2026, Australia are now dependent on the result of the other teams to enter the Super 8. They will now need the results of the other matches to go their way to advance to the next stage. Pathum Nissanka’s unbeaten 100 powered the Lankan side to a dominating win. Australia are on the verge of taking a group stage exit in the T20 World Cup for the first time since 2009.
Mitchell Marsh also stated the same, saying that the situation is not in their hands anymore.
“I dare say we’ll all be watching it,” he said at the post-match press conference regarding the Zimbabwe-Ireland clash. “The luck of the Irish. Right now it’s out of my control, it’s out of our control, so we’ll wait and see.”
A statement victory for Sri Lanka! 🎯🤩— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 16, 2026
They march into the Super 8 with absolute authority joining India, West Indies, England & South Africa. 🙌
Up next 👉 ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | #NZvCAN | TUE, 17 FEB, 10:30 AM pic.twitter.com/zndFJEuxNH
How can Australia qualify for Super 8?
In Group B, Sri Lanka have already qualified for the Super 8 and the second position with two slots vacant. Zimbabwe is in second position with four points and a healthy net run rate of +1.984. Australia is in third place with two points and a net run rate of +0.414.
Australia will now have to wait for the result of the other matches. If Zimbabwe beats Ireland on Tuesday, they will get to six points, and it will close the Super 8 doors for Australia. The reason behind this is that Australia can reach the maximum count of four points.
In order to qualify, Australia will need Zimbabwe to lose both their remaining matches so that the latter will remain on four points only. Then they have to beat Oman in the last match whic will tie both the teams at four points each. In this case, the second place will be occupied by the team with a superior net run rate, and so it will become crucial for Australia to beat Oman with a big margin.
Australia are one-time Champion
Australia have won the 2021 edition when they beat England in the final by eight wickets with ease. Mitchell Marsh has played a knock of an unbeaten 77 runs from 50 deliveries with four sixes. Josh Hazlewood picked up three wickets, and Adam Zampa one wicket.