T20 World Cup 2026: How Australia Can Qualify For Super 8 Despite Losing Against Sri Lanka?

Hyderabad: After suffering a defeat against Sri Lanka in the group match of the T20 World Cup 2026, Australia are now dependent on the result of the other teams to enter the Super 8. They will now need the results of the other matches to go their way to advance to the next stage. Pathum Nissanka’s unbeaten 100 powered the Lankan side to a dominating win. Australia are on the verge of taking a group stage exit in the T20 World Cup for the first time since 2009.

Mitchell Marsh also stated the same, saying that the situation is not in their hands anymore.

“I dare say we’ll all be watching it,” he said at the post-match press conference regarding the Zimbabwe-Ireland clash. “The luck of the Irish. Right now it’s out of my control, it’s out of our control, so we’ll wait and see.”

How can Australia qualify for Super 8?