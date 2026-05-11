ETV Bharat / sports

No IPL Stars In Australia Squad As Fresh Faces Included For Pakistan And Bangladesh Tours

Hyderabad: Australia has announced their squad for the upcoming white-ball series against Pakistan and Bangladesh. Notably, experienced fast bowlers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood have been left out of the squad. All three players are currently participating in the Indian Premier League 2026.

Australia has included several new faces in the squad for this tour, including the captain of the 2026 Under-19 World Cup team, Ollie Peake, and all-rounder Liam Scott. Both players have been selected for the three One-Day International (ODI) matches against Pakistan.

Mitchell Marsh will captain the Australian team in all white-ball matches against Pakistan and Bangladesh. Meanwhile, there is no place in the T20I squad for experienced all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.

No impact on the participation of Australian players in IPL

The report also states that Australian players whose teams are likely to reach the IPL playoffs will miss the three-match ODI series against Pakistan. Notably, the ODI series against Pakistan is scheduled to begin on May 30, while the IPL 2026 final is set to be played on May 31.