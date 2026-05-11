No IPL Stars In Australia Squad As Fresh Faces Included For Pakistan And Bangladesh Tours
The Australian cricket team have handed maiden call-ups to two players in ODI and one in T20Is.
Published : May 11, 2026 at 5:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: Australia has announced their squad for the upcoming white-ball series against Pakistan and Bangladesh. Notably, experienced fast bowlers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood have been left out of the squad. All three players are currently participating in the Indian Premier League 2026.
Australia has included several new faces in the squad for this tour, including the captain of the 2026 Under-19 World Cup team, Ollie Peake, and all-rounder Liam Scott. Both players have been selected for the three One-Day International (ODI) matches against Pakistan.
Mitchell Marsh will captain the Australian team in all white-ball matches against Pakistan and Bangladesh. Meanwhile, there is no place in the T20I squad for experienced all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.
No impact on the participation of Australian players in IPL
The report also states that Australian players whose teams are likely to reach the IPL playoffs will miss the three-match ODI series against Pakistan. Notably, the ODI series against Pakistan is scheduled to begin on May 30, while the IPL 2026 final is set to be played on May 31.
Introducing our Australian Men's ODI & T20I squads for their tour of Pakistan and Bangladesh 🇵🇰 🇧🇩 pic.twitter.com/2PgR1yYuS4— Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) May 11, 2026
Travis Head (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, and Ben Dwarshuis (Punjab Kings), along with Cameron Green (KKR), who will join the squad in Bangladesh ahead of the three-match ODI series, once their IPL commitments have concluded.
Matthew Short has retained his spot in the ODI squad for the series against Pakistan. However, due to the return of Head, Connolly, Bartlett, and Dwarshuis, he has been left out of the squad for the Bangladesh tour.
Australia squad for Bangladesh tour
Squad for ODIs: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Adam Zampa.
Squad for T20Is: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe
Australia squad for Pakistan tour
Mitchell Marsh (c), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa.