AUS vs BAN: Australia Replace Jake Weatherald With Matthew Renshaw After Embarassing Defeat In Opening Test
Australia have decided to switch the opening pair for the second Test after suffering an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Bangladesh.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 10:53 AM IST
Hyderabad: Australia have tinkered with their opening combination ahead of the second and final Test of the bilateral series against Bangladesh. They have brought in Matthew Renshaw as a replacement for opener Jake Weatherald for the Mackay Test.
Weatherald registered scores of 23 and a duck in the first Test, and Australia were bowled out for 198 in their first innings. Renshaw has returned to the red-ball team for the first time in more than three years after making his last appearance in Test cricket in 2023. In that fixture, he came in as a concussion substitute for David Warner. Afterwards, he has been in the ODI and T20I side, but never got an opportunity to play in the Test side.
BREAKING: Aussies announce one change to the squad for Mackay Test #AUSvBAN https://t.co/KYK2E6R98z— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 18, 2026
Matt Renshaw in red-ball cricket
Renshaw has amassed 645 runs from 12 Tests with an average of 29.31, including one century and 30 half-centuries. He has also accrued 8188 runs in first-class cricket with an average of 37.73, including 26 centuries.
Labuschagne struggle to pile runs
Coach Andrew McDonald admitted while speaking on Labuschagne’s form, he admitted that the Australian batter is lacking runs and the coaching team is working on that.
"I think it was 31 he got in the second innings, and up until the point he got out, you'd sit there and say he was looking good," McDonald said.
"He was moving well, he's clipping off his pads, he was getting back through the ball down the ground. So it's easy for me to sit here and try to defend that, but ultimately it's 31. It's not a big score. He's lacked runs. He feels that. We feel that. We're working incredibly hard as a coaching group.”
When second Test between Australia and Bangladesh start?
The second Test of the series will be played from August 22, and the hosts will aim to recover the vulnerability in the top order.
Australia squad for 2nd Test vs Bangladesh
Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.