ETV Bharat / sports

AUS vs BAN: Australia Replace Jake Weatherald With Matthew Renshaw After Embarassing Defeat In Opening Test

Hyderabad: Australia have tinkered with their opening combination ahead of the second and final Test of the bilateral series against Bangladesh. They have brought in Matthew Renshaw as a replacement for opener Jake Weatherald for the Mackay Test.

Weatherald registered scores of 23 and a duck in the first Test, and Australia were bowled out for 198 in their first innings. Renshaw has returned to the red-ball team for the first time in more than three years after making his last appearance in Test cricket in 2023. In that fixture, he came in as a concussion substitute for David Warner. Afterwards, he has been in the ODI and T20I side, but never got an opportunity to play in the Test side.

Matt Renshaw in red-ball cricket

Renshaw has amassed 645 runs from 12 Tests with an average of 29.31, including one century and 30 half-centuries. He has also accrued 8188 runs in first-class cricket with an average of 37.73, including 26 centuries.

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