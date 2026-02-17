ETV Bharat / sports

Australia Knocked Out Of T20 World Cup As Zimbabwe Qualify For Super 8s After Washed-Out Ireland Clash

Former champions Australia have been knocked out of the tournament, as Zimbabwe secured their place in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s after their third group stage match against Ireland at the Pallekele International Stadium on Tuesday was abandoned without a toss.

Both the teams got one point each after the washout, which helped Zimbabwe reach five points in the points table, thus eliminating any chances of the 2021 champions, Australia, reaching the next round, as even if they win their last match, the Mitchell Marsh team can only get to four points, which will be lower than Sri Lanka, who already has six points, and Zimbabwe, with five points in Group B.

This is only the second time in the tournament’s history that Australia have been eliminated in the group stage. In 2009, they lost to the West Indies and Sri Lanka, crashing out of the competition.