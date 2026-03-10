ETV Bharat / sports

Australia Grants Asylum To 5 Members Of The Iranian Women's Soccer Team, Official Says

Iran players react during their national anthem ahead of the Women's Asian Cup soccer match between Iran and the Philippines in Robina, Australia, Sunday, March 8, 2026. ( AP )

Wellington: Australia has granted asylum to five members of the Iranian women’s soccer team who were visiting the country for a tournament when the Iran war began, Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said Tuesday.

The announcement followed days of urging by Iranian groups in Australia and by U.S. President Donald Trump for the Australian government to offer help to the women, who had not spoken publicly about a wish to claim asylum. The team drew widespread speculation and news coverage in Australia when players didn't sing the Iranian anthem before their first match.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning local time, Australian federal police officers transported five of the women from their hotel in Gold Coast, Australia “to a safe location” after they made asylum requests. There, they met with Burke and the processing of their humanitarian visas was finalized, the minister told reporters in Brisbane hours later.

“I don't want to begin to imagine how difficult that decision is for each of the individual women, but certainly last night it was joy, it was relief,” said Burke, who posted photos to social media of the women smiling and clapping as he signed documents. “People were very excited about embarking on a life in Australia.”

The women granted asylum were happy for their names and pictures to be published, he said. Burke added that the players wanted to make clear that they were "not political activists.”

Future remains unknown for 21 in squad and others

The Iranian team arrived in Australia for the Women’s Asian Cup last month, before the Iran war began. The team was knocked out of the tournament over the weekend and faced the prospect of returning to a country under bombardment. Iran’s head coach Marziyeh Jafari on Sunday said the players “want to come back to Iran as soon as we can,” according to Australian news agency AAP. An official squad list named 26 players, plus Jafari and other coaching staff. Burke said the offer of asylum was extended to all on the team.

“These women are tremendously popular in Australia, but we realize they are in a terribly difficult situation with the decisions that they’re making,” Burke said. “The opportunity will continue to be there for them to talk to Australian officials if they wish to.” It was not clear when the remaining players were due to leave Australia.

Iranian team popular in Australia

Burke didn't detail what threats the players faced if they returned to Iran. During the tournament, the women have mostly declined to comment on the situation at home, although Iran forward Sara Didar choked back tears in a news conference on Wednesday as she shared their concerns for their families, friends and all Iranians during the conflict.