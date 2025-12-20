ETV Bharat / sports

Australia Four Wickets From Ashes Glory As England Cling On

Australian bowler Pat Cummins (R) celebrates dismissing England batsman Joe Root (C) on the fourth day of the third Ashes cricket Test match between Australia and England at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on December 20, 2025. ( AFP )

Adelaide: An unrelenting Australia were four wickets from retaining the Ashes at close of play in the third Test on Saturday as England clung to the dying hope that they could chase a record 435 to save the series.

England clawed their way to 207-6 to take it to a fifth day in Adelaide with Will Jacks on 11 and Jamie Smith two, still 228 runs from their target. They lost big guns Zak Crawley (85), Joe Root (39), Harry Brook (30), and Ben Stokes (5) in the final session with Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins doing the damage.

Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey, who made a century in the first innings, had another good day with his quick hands stumping Crawley off Lyon. "I just thought Nathan was bowling really well and to continuing putting lots of energy on the ball," said Carey

"He toiled away all day and finally got some reward. There’s enough in the pitch. We saw that, and finally he picked up a couple of late wickets." Carey expected England to fight till the bitter end on Sunday and said he was still not thinking about winning the Ashes.

"We'll reflect on today and come up with plans for tomorrow. "We know these guys are quality players right to the end, and we want to keep working hard and probably not look too far ahead."

England must win to keep the five-match series alive after being crushed by eight wickets at Perth and Brisbane. With attendance over the first four days swelling to more than 200,000 -- a record for the Adelaide Oval which has been hosting Tests since 1884 -- they face a daunting task.

No team has ever chased down more than 316 at the venue, while the biggest successful run chase in Test history was 418 by the West Indies against Australia at St. Johns in 2003. England took six wickets before lunch to wrap up Australia's second innings for 349 with Travis Head slamming 170 and Carey 72.

'Very disappointing'

It left them with 10 minutes to bat before the break but they lost Ben Duckett in the second over as he edged Cummins to Marnus Labuschagne at second slip. Out-of-form number three Ollie Pope was widely seen as on his last chance with Jacob Bethell waiting in the wings.