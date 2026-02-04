ETV Bharat / sports

Australia Comes Into T20 World Cup With Injuries And Replacements

- By Meenakshi Rao

New Delhi: Even as the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 grapples with extrajudicial situations triggered by a fractious Pakistan, the Australian squad is fighting its own implosion battle with multiple star player injuries. The squad for the 2026 T20 World Cup has been significantly impacted by several major injuries to their pace attack, most notably the withdrawal of Pat Cummins.

The star fast bowler Cummins has been officially ruled out of the entire tournament due to a persistent lumbar stress injury despite an intense rehab routine. He was initially included in the provisional squad, but selectors finally said he would not recover in time.

“With Pat needing more time to recover from his back injury, Ben (Dwarshuis) is a ready replacement who offers a left-arm pace option as well as dynamic fielding and late-order hitting,” selector Tony Dodemaide said while announcing the squad.

“We believe his ability to swing the ball at a good pace, along with clever variations, will be well-suited to the conditions we expect and overall structure of the squad,” he added.

If Cummins absence was not serious enough, a delayed start by Josh Hazlewood is another big niggle that Team Australia is battling, away from the political convulsions rocking the tournament itself. Hazlewood, known to be deadly in a gentle kind of way, will miss the initial stages of the tournament while recovering from Achilles tendon and hamstring injuries. He remains in Sydney for rehabilitation and will join the squad in Sri Lanka later, with the date of his joining the squad not announced.

Meanwhile, Australia’s death-over specialist and medium right-arm bowler Nathan Ellis, who suffered a hamstring injury during the Big Bash League (BBL) that kept him out of the finals, has arrived in Colombo but is completing a "return to play" programme. He missed the three-match run-up series against Pakistan, but Cricket Australia confirmed that his recovery was sufficient to remain in the 15-man squad.

He is expected to play a major role in Australia's pace attack, especially with Cummins having been ruled out and Hazlewood missing early matches.

Then there is Tim David, middle-order batter, who too is managing a hamstring injury sustained in the BBL. He is expected to complete his recovery during the early phase of the tournament.

Australia, who have only recently grooved themselves into the T20 mould but are still unusually hesitant with the format, are further weakened due to these injuries and recent retirements. Their selectors have been compelled to make several late adjustments to their 15-man roster.

Mitchell Starc leads the brigade of missing stars in the squad’s regulars’ section. The mainstay quick has announced his retirement from the T20Is and is no longer a part of the squad. Steve Smith, on the other hand, was overlooked for the final 15-man squad but remains on standby as a potential injury replacement for batters.

As for Matthew Short, he has been dropped from the final squad in favour of Matthew Renshaw.