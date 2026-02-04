Australia Comes Into T20 World Cup With Injuries And Replacements
The absence of star campaigner Pat Cummins and the delayed start of Josh Hazlewood do not bode well for Australia at the T20 World Cup.
Published : February 4, 2026 at 2:48 PM IST
- By Meenakshi Rao
New Delhi: Even as the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 grapples with extrajudicial situations triggered by a fractious Pakistan, the Australian squad is fighting its own implosion battle with multiple star player injuries. The squad for the 2026 T20 World Cup has been significantly impacted by several major injuries to their pace attack, most notably the withdrawal of Pat Cummins.
The star fast bowler Cummins has been officially ruled out of the entire tournament due to a persistent lumbar stress injury despite an intense rehab routine. He was initially included in the provisional squad, but selectors finally said he would not recover in time.
“With Pat needing more time to recover from his back injury, Ben (Dwarshuis) is a ready replacement who offers a left-arm pace option as well as dynamic fielding and late-order hitting,” selector Tony Dodemaide said while announcing the squad.
“We believe his ability to swing the ball at a good pace, along with clever variations, will be well-suited to the conditions we expect and overall structure of the squad,” he added.
If Cummins absence was not serious enough, a delayed start by Josh Hazlewood is another big niggle that Team Australia is battling, away from the political convulsions rocking the tournament itself. Hazlewood, known to be deadly in a gentle kind of way, will miss the initial stages of the tournament while recovering from Achilles tendon and hamstring injuries. He remains in Sydney for rehabilitation and will join the squad in Sri Lanka later, with the date of his joining the squad not announced.
Meanwhile, Australia’s death-over specialist and medium right-arm bowler Nathan Ellis, who suffered a hamstring injury during the Big Bash League (BBL) that kept him out of the finals, has arrived in Colombo but is completing a "return to play" programme. He missed the three-match run-up series against Pakistan, but Cricket Australia confirmed that his recovery was sufficient to remain in the 15-man squad.
He is expected to play a major role in Australia's pace attack, especially with Cummins having been ruled out and Hazlewood missing early matches.
Then there is Tim David, middle-order batter, who too is managing a hamstring injury sustained in the BBL. He is expected to complete his recovery during the early phase of the tournament.
Australia, who have only recently grooved themselves into the T20 mould but are still unusually hesitant with the format, are further weakened due to these injuries and recent retirements. Their selectors have been compelled to make several late adjustments to their 15-man roster.
Mitchell Starc leads the brigade of missing stars in the squad’s regulars’ section. The mainstay quick has announced his retirement from the T20Is and is no longer a part of the squad. Steve Smith, on the other hand, was overlooked for the final 15-man squad but remains on standby as a potential injury replacement for batters.
As for Matthew Short, he has been dropped from the final squad in favour of Matthew Renshaw.
The good news is that the selectors have prudently invested in left-arm spin to exploit conditions in the subcontinent. The availability of two left-arm spinners gives Australia the flexibility to vary match-ups and angles in the middle overs.
Despite the lack of international experience for Connolly (6) and Kuhnemann (4), Australia reckons that the duo could prove effective against big opponents. One of those could prove to be India, who have of late struggled against spin at home, and had also lost a key home fixture in the 2016 edition to Mitchell Santner's guile.
“With the top order settled and spin-heavy conditions expected in the pool stages in Sri Lanka, we also feel Matt provides extra middle-order support, with Tim David completing his return-to-play program in the early phase of the tournament,” Dodemaide said of Renshaw’s selection.
“As a left-hander, he also offers a point of difference to the middle-order batting.” Renshaw scored 15 in his T20 debut for Australia in Thursday’s defeat in Lahore.
The Mitchell Marsh-led side just finished their three-match T20 series in Pakistan as part of their preparation for the World Cup. Australia will start their campaign for the T20 World Cup on February 11 as part of Group B alongside co-hosts Sri Lanka, Ireland, Oman and Zimbabwe.
Squad: Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Renshaw, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett, Cameron Green, Adam Zampa, Matthew Kuhnemann, Cooper Connolly.
Fixtures
February 11: vs Ireland, Colombo, 3 pm
February 13: vs Zimbabwe, Colombo, 11 am
February 16: vs Sri Lanka, Kandy, 7 pm
February 20: vs Oman, Kandy, 7 pm