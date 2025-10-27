ETV Bharat / sports

Australia Captain Pat Cummins Ruled Out Of First Ashes Test

Sydney: Injured Australia captain Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the first Ashes Test against England in Perth next month, Cricket Australia said Monday in a statement. The governing body said "Cummins will not be fit in time" as he recovers from a lower back injury, and that veteran batter Steve Smith would lead the side in his absence.

Australia are clinging to hope the pace spearhead will return later in the five-Test series. "Cummins has resumed running and expects to return to bowling shortly," Cricket Australia said.

The 32-year-old has not played since picking up a lower back injury in a Test match against the West Indies in July. Scott Boland looms as the likely replacement, joining fellow quicks Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

Cummins' race to prove his fitness has become a major storyline leading up to the first Test, starting in Perth on November 21. "I'm still doing a bit of gym and keeping things kicking over, but with this kind of injury, it's rest and then we'll build back and kind of work back from the Ashes," he said in September.

"Still really hopeful to be able to be part of the Ashes. But it is a little bit of a wait and see." Cummins has suffered serious back issues several times over the years, including a flare-up in 2018 that kept him out of action for a full off-season.

Woeful record